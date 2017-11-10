logo

Edison High School

EHS Interact Club to have pizza buffet

• Today at 11:16 AM

MILAN — The Edison High School Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Milan, will have a pizza buffet from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased in advance through Interact members, Milan Rotary members or the EHS office. Advanced tickets also can be purchased at the Coffee Station in Milan. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will go toward international, school and community service projects.

Mixed varieties of soda or water will be available along with all the pizza you care to eat from six different vendors for your $10 pizza ticket. Pizza companies participating include: Jim’s Pizza Box of Milan, Domino’s of Huron, East of Chicago of Norwalk, Pizza Post of Norwalk, Gilhuly’s Pub and Grille of Berlin Heights and Bruno’s Pizzeria of Huron.

