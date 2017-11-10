EHS Interact Club to have pizza buffet

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased in advance through Interact members, Milan Rotary members or the EHS office. Advanced tickets also can be purchased at the Coffee Station in Milan. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will go toward international, school and community service projects.

Mixed varieties of soda or water will be available along with all the pizza you care to eat from six different vendors for your $10 pizza ticket. Pizza companies participating include: Jim’s Pizza Box of Milan, Domino’s of Huron, East of Chicago of Norwalk, Pizza Post of Norwalk, Gilhuly’s Pub and Grille of Berlin Heights and Bruno’s Pizzeria of Huron.