2017 general election results

With 10,528 ballots cast (29.28 percent of registered voters), here are the final unofficial results for select Huron County races and issues:
RACES
In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:
Stephen E. Euton - 1,585
Jordy Horowitz - 1,341
Bryan Lamb - 1,363
Stephen F. Schumm - 1,633
Vince P. Thompson - 1,050
In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:
Julie Castle - 1,309
Eric Gonzales - 1,230
Steven Linder - 1,716
Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 1,433
Beth Schnellinger - 1,525
ISSUES
South Central LSD - Additional
Purpose: permanent improvements
Yes - 476
No - 407
Monroeville Local School District - Replacement
Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 455
No - 508
EHOVE JVS - Additional
Purpose: general permanent improvements
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 4,449
No - 3,675
Edison Local School District - Substitution
Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 127
No - 136
Norwalk City - Renewal
Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 1,866
No - 726
* * *
(UPDATED at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)
With 4,561 ballots (12.69 percent of registered voters) counted so far, here are results for select Huron County races and issues:
RACES
In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:
Stephen E. Euton - 1,137
Jordy Horowitz - 966
Bryan Lamb - 984
Stephen F. Schumm - 1,210
Vince P. Thompson - 800
In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:
Julie Castle - 926
Eric Gonzales - 788
Steven Linder - 1,125
Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 966
Beth Schnellinger - 985
ISSUES
South Central LSD - Additional
Purpose: permanent improvements
Yes - 241
No - 228
Monroeville Local School District - Replacement
Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 64
No - 78
EHOVE JVS - Additional
Purpose: general permanent improvements
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 2,300
No - 1,881
Edison Local School District - Substitution
Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 127
No - 136
Norwalk City - Renewal
Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department
(Huron County votes only)
Yes - 1,397
No - 536
* * *
(ORIGINAL post at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)
Today is Election Day. The polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
Results from the early-voting (absentee ballots) in Huron County have been released.
In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:
Stephen E. Euton - 340
Jordy Horowitz - 248
Bryan Lamb - 297
Stephen F. Schumm - 366
Vince P. Thompson - 224
In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:
Julie Castle - 241
Eric Gonzales - 230
Steven Linder - 361
Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 327
Beth Schnellinger - 281
Here are the early-voting totals for five local issues:
South Central LSD - Additional
Purpose: permanent improvements
Yes - 40
No - 66
Monroeville Local School District - Replacement
Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites
Yes - 54
No - 67
EHOVE JVS - Additional
Purpose: general permanent improvements
Yes - 648
No - 611
Edison Local School District - Substitution
Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district
Yes - 17
No - 26
Norwalk City - Renewal
Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department
Yes - 410
No - 138
We will provide updates as more results are provided from the Huron County Board of Elections, and post the unofficial final results here as well.