2017 general election results

With 10,528 ballots cast (29.28 percent of registered voters), here are the final unofficial results for select Huron County races and issues:

RACES

In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:

Stephen E. Euton - 1,585

Jordy Horowitz - 1,341

Bryan Lamb - 1,363

Stephen F. Schumm - 1,633

Vince P. Thompson - 1,050

In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:

Julie Castle - 1,309

Eric Gonzales - 1,230

Steven Linder - 1,716

Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 1,433

Beth Schnellinger - 1,525

ISSUES

South Central LSD - Additional

Purpose: permanent improvements

Yes - 476

No - 407

Monroeville Local School District - Replacement

Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 455

No - 508

EHOVE JVS - Additional

Purpose: general permanent improvements

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 4,449

No - 3,675

Edison Local School District - Substitution

Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 127

No - 136

Norwalk City - Renewal

Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 1,866

No - 726

UP NEXT: We will post the final unofficial totals for all Huron County races and issues as the final update tonight.

* * *

(UPDATED at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

With 4,561 ballots (12.69 percent of registered voters) counted so far, here are results for select Huron County races and issues:

RACES

In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:

Stephen E. Euton - 1,137

Jordy Horowitz - 966

Bryan Lamb - 984

Stephen F. Schumm - 1,210

Vince P. Thompson - 800

In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:

Julie Castle - 926

Eric Gonzales - 788

Steven Linder - 1,125

Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 966

Beth Schnellinger - 985

ISSUES

South Central LSD - Additional

Purpose: permanent improvements

Yes - 241

No - 228

Monroeville Local School District - Replacement

Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 64

No - 78

EHOVE JVS - Additional

Purpose: general permanent improvements

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 2,300

No - 1,881

Edison Local School District - Substitution

Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 127

No - 136

Norwalk City - Renewal

Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department

(Huron County votes only)

Yes - 1,397

No - 536

* * *

(ORIGINAL post at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

Today is Election Day. The polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Results from the early-voting (absentee ballots) in Huron County have been released.

In the Norwalk council at-large race, in which five are running for four spots, here are the totals thus far:

Stephen E. Euton - 340

Jordy Horowitz - 248

Bryan Lamb - 297

Stephen F. Schumm - 366

Vince P. Thompson - 224

In the Norwalk school board race, in which five are running for three spots, here are the totals thus far:

Julie Castle - 241

Eric Gonzales - 230

Steven Linder - 361

Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 327

Beth Schnellinger - 281

Here are the early-voting totals for five local issues:

South Central LSD - Additional

Purpose: permanent improvements

Yes - 40

No - 66

Monroeville Local School District - Replacement

Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites

Yes - 54

No - 67

EHOVE JVS - Additional

Purpose: general permanent improvements

Yes - 648

No - 611

Edison Local School District - Substitution

Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district

Yes - 17

No - 26

Norwalk City - Renewal

Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department

Yes - 410

No - 138

We will provide updates as more results are provided from the Huron County Board of Elections, and post the unofficial final results here as well.