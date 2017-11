* * *

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reported at 4:10 p.m. today that the following roads are closed due to severe storm damage:

• Ohio 101 from Ohio 412 North in Sandusky’s Townsend Township to Ohio 269 in the village of Castalia.

• Ransom Road between Wood and Mason roads in Erie County’s Oxford Township.

• Mason Road between Ransom and Thomas roads, also in Oxford Township.