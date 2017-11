The program teaches children about blood donation, blood components and how blood is used as medicine. The school and Red Cross Club will sponsor a blood drive.

Each student who recruits someone to present to donate at the drive will be recognized a a Pint-Size Hero. The drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the St. Paul Social Hall.

Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accepted and child care will be provided during the drive by St. Paul club members.