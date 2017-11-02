Huron Co. Humane Society to hold Vine & Dine at Norwalk Furniture

“The doors open at 6 (p.m.). We will have a buffet meal at 7. Blue Ribbon is doing the catering,” said Darla Gow, HCHS community development director.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be ordered by phone at 419-663-7158, in person at HCHS, 246 Woodlawn Ave., or online at huroncountyhumanesociety.ticketleap.com/vineanddine.

“This is our 10-year anniversary. It’s bigger this year than ever because this year we have a sit-down buffet meal. Usually we have appetizers,” Gow said.

The event includes an ale and wine tasting.

“That will be part of your ticket,” Gow said.

The Divots will perform at Vine & Dine, which also includes live and silent auctions, bonus raffles and a grand-prize drawing. The auctions include: Disney World tickets, an overnight stay at Sawmill Creek Resort in Huron, a basket with four 18-hole rounds at Eagle Creek Golf and an iWatch.

All the money will go toward the Huron County Humane Society, which relies solely on private contributions.

“The funds will help find homes for unwanted, neglected and abused animals in Huron County,” Gow said.

Also, the money will help HCHS care for animals by: providing temporary shelter; providing immediate and intensive veterinary medical care emphasizing spay and neuter; conducting outreach and education programs, specifically teaching about the humane care of animals and to reinforce concepts of kindness and respect for all living creatures; enforcing animal welfare laws and conducting cruelty investigations and rescue by deputized humane society investigators.

Gow shared a recent adoption success story involving a German shepherd mix dog, which a family facing drug-addiction issues released to the humane society.

“A veteran came in and adopted the dog. He’s doing great with the veteran and his forever home,” she said.

Currently the HCHS has about 35 cats and eight dogs.

“We have a waiting list for cats,” Gow said.

A female, long-haired dachshund named Daisy is one of the dogs looking for a forever home. Daisy has been at HCHS for about two weeks, having been dropped off by her owner, who was deployed suddenly.

“She only had two days notice,” Gow said. “It was a sad situation, but we were there for her (and) we will find a fantastic forever home.”

Potential new pet owners go through a background check and a licensed investigator will check the home.

“We want to make sure everyone gets a forever home, so we are very particular,” Gow said.