Cutest dogs in county

Derik and Amanda Sidell’s dalmatians Presley and Montgomery were voted as the Reflector’s cutest dogs.

Local residents of Huron County, Milan and Bellevue were asked to submit photos of their cutest K-9s via Instagram with #reflector_cutestdog. The community then had to go and vote for their favorites by liking the photos. The dog with the most likes won.

More than 60 photos later, the spotted duo from Norwalk won the contest with with 189 votes. Wakeman’s husky, Ace, owned by Katie Kovach, was bumped from holding first place for the first week and a half of the contest. Ace racked up 139 votes, followed by Gilbert the French bulldog owned by Sara Sitterly, with 99 votes.

Montogomery, 2, and Presley, 3, were photographed all dressed up at their mom and dad’s wedding. Amanda described it as a “2-for-1 deal.”

“We’re so excited,” she said on Facebook after seeing the Live video announcing their win. A live video was also streamed and posted on the Reflector’s Instagram account (norwalk_reflector).