All about safety at Norwalk library during eclipse watch party

“Everyone who showed up for the scheduled 1 p.m. viewing party received a pair of glasses,” said Heidi Sutter, director of the Norwalk Public Library. “We also had extra glasses for some of our late arrivals. However, we did run out after distributing 230 pairs of regulation eclipse glasses. Upon us running out; those who did not receive glasses from the library left.

“Prior to the distribution of glasses at promptly 1 p.m. there was a presentation of the safety requirements, safe usage, and the dangers of unprotected eclipse viewing given on the steps of the library. No one at the library accepted, supported, or encouraged our attendees to accept non-approved eye ware from any citizen in attendance.”

Sutter also said you should not keep your glasses for the next eclipse in 2024 because the protection wears out in about three years. Norwalk will be in the path of totality for that solar eclipse.