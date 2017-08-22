Milan Avenue improvements near Norwalk Catholic to be ready by start of school

“The only thing we’re interested in is improving the crosswalk,” said NCS President Dennis Doughty, who has been in contact with city officials. “They told me just this (Tuesday) morning that it should be ready for the start of school.

“We are waiting with bated breath like everyone else,” he added.

Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder, in a separate interview, confirmed that the portion of Milan Avenue between Marshall and Main streets “will be ready to go” by Thursday. That area will be open to traffic.

“That was the plan the entire time,” Snyder said. “The school flashers have to be installed. They would have been in (Tuesday) if it weren’t for the rain.”

Also to be completed by Thursday are the crosswalk “flashers” and street striping.

Doughty said the new crosswalk and bigger space for buses are focused on student safety.

“I think it is going to be much safer. If the student gets halfway across (Milan Avenue), they have an island of safety, which is very important,” the school president said. “What we’ll have to do is once it’s open and ready is show students how to cross.”

All the students, parents and staff members at Norwalk Catholic and St. Paul High schools will need to learn about the crosswalk and various flashing safety lights.

“Everyone will be learning,” Doughty said. “We will have to monitor the heck out of it.”

One feature near the school is a larger, designated bus zone.

“At least four buses should be able to park back to back. That should make it safer for students. They can get off the bus right onto the sidewalk,” Doughty said.

“That should be for buses only,” he added. “For parents and students, that (drop-off site) is on the other side of the (St. Paul Convocation Center.”

Previously, the Milan Avenue area essentially was a small “cut-out” with space for one to two buses.

The cost of the entire Milan Avenue project, which goes to League Street, is about $1.2 million. The expected completion date is Sept. 18.

Since the traffic in the Marshall Street area is used by the school for nine months of the year, Snyder said it was important to consider those needs for safer infrastructure.

“ODOT is paying 80 percent for the non-water line work,” the engineer added. “We went so far as to have school administrators involved — what you like, what you don’t like.”