Two seriously hurt in accident

The initial investigation has revealed that a 2004 Ford Taurus was west bound on Ohio 18 when it drove left of center and struck an east bound Kenworth semi head on. The semi then went off the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and a ditch before overturning onto its right side. The Taurus came to rest in the north side of the roadway. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be removed by Fire and EMS.

The Ford Taurus was driven by Bryson J. Kuhl, 25, of Lagrange,. Kuhl sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Metro Lifeflight to Cleveland Metro Hospital. He was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

The semi was being driven by Craig A. Morrison, 40, from Lower Salem, Ohio. Morrison also sustained serious injuries. He was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He was later flown to Cleveland Metro for further treatment. Morrison was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wakeman Fire Department, Citizen’s Ambulance, North Central EMS, Metro Lifeflight, ODOT, and Wilcox Towing. Ohio 18 was closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drug use is unknown at this time.