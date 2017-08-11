'Abundance' of cats removed from local residence

Sterling declined to comment on the specifics of the conditions where the cats were found or the exact number of animals that were present in the home. Police were not involved.

She said the shelter is “just trying to help a family out” in a situation where the indoor cat population “grew a little too fast.”

In cases such as this one, Sterling said it can be overwhelming for families to provide animals with the proper care and keep them healthy.

“Even having one animal, it can be costly” she said.

The humane society in Sandusky County is currently at capacity or over, Sterling said, in terms of the number of cats they are able to shelter. She also said the Erie County Humane Society is unable to take in any of the felines at this time. At this time, they haven’t contacted the Huron County Humane Society for assistance.

In order to care for the medical needs of the cats, Sterling said the shelter is trying to obtain a grant and is accepting donations from the public.

She also said the humane society is "looking for fosters and adopters” for the cats at this time.