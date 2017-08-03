United Fund to celebrate Friday

The United Fund has passed its 2017 goal of $360,000 with time to spare. This year’s total of $381,766.72 will be celebrated with a fresh lemonade party at 5 p.m. today in front of Lonz Law Firm on Main Street.

In other United Fund business:

• Members spent two mornings over the past couple of weeks working with Christie Lane volunteers sprucing up the front gardens at Senior Enrichment Services. Christie Lane will continue to keep the gardens looking good and always is looking for other programs around the community. If you have a project Christie Lane can work with, let anybody at the United Fund know at 419-668-0269.

• The United Fund has four 1,2,3 Read to Me bookshelves that need homes. If you know of a child-friendly location and would like to adopt a bookshelf, check in with the United Fund.

• Olde Wrestling 5th Extravaganza of Wrestling Exhibitions will be held Aug. 27 at the Huron County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. the the first bell is at 3. All proceeds benefit the United Fund.

• The Third Annual Spelling Bee will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Norwalk High School Fisher-Titus Learning Center. Teams of three spellers are being accepted and all money raised will go to the the United Fund literacy programs.

• The United Fund recently participated in a rib fundraiser at Miller’s and celebrated Christmas in July with Janotta & Herner. The JHI Group made the first donation to the United Fund’s 2018 campaign.