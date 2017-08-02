Four County Recovery Rally Saturday in Bellevue

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bellevue Central Park. Attendees can expect to enjoy a variety of festivities, including live music and food from Bone Boys BBQ. Co-founders, Rory McClain and Jacob Bollinger, started Four County Recovery to help people struggling with addiction in Huron, Erie, Sandusky and Seneca counties.

“On a personal level, Jake and I are recovered addicts,” McClain said. “We were where a lot of these people are today, five to six years ago. We made it out, but so many other people didn’t.”

The purpose of the rally this Saturday is to bring together all recovery organizations, not just within the four counties, but across the region.

“We have to admit we do have a big opiate problem,” McClain said. There will be resources about addiction from various local and regional recovery organizations for anyone who is, or may know someone who is, struggling with addiction.

McClain expressed the importance of a sense of “community solidarity” in response to the growing opiate problem in this region. “It’s vitally important to shed light on this issue so that people feel comfortable talking about it.”

For more information call McClain at 614-907-1030 or Bollinger at 419-577-4331.