NHS cheerleaders 'looking for driving force'

“We want to go back to state. We are looking for that driving force,” said Maya Reineck, one of the senior captains.

The NHS competition squad competed in the Div. II non-mount division during the state competition in Columbus, placing 14th out of 17 teams. It was the first time the cheerleaders competed at the state level.

“This year really matters because it’s our senior year. We want to make the most of it,” Reineck said.

Kylee Edney, another senior captain, said she wants the squad to place higher at state. Like Reineck, she also wants the cheerleaders to improve their skills, such as how loud they are and their jumps and spirit.

“You can tell when a cheerleader is happy to be cheering,” added Edney, the daughter of Earl Edney and Amy Shedron.

The captains said the keys to being a top-notch varsity cheerleader is having determination and confidence in yourself and your skills.

“You have to want to be a cheerleader. You have to have the personality,” Reineck said.

The 17-year-old daughter of Dave and Trina describes herself as being “smiley” and loud — so doing that as a cheerleader is a natural extension of her personality.

“I think that’s what makes me the cheerleader I am,” she said.

This season Norwalk has a total of 20 cheerleaders.

“It’s a little smaller than we’ve had in the past. We don’t have a freshman football squad this year,” coach Kristie Wert said.

The squad adds three freshmen tumblers, which the coach said should be an asset for routines. During camp, all the girls learned four dances — two that will be performed with the marching band, two cheers and some sideline cheers.

In addition to improving skills, another focus of camp is team bonding.

“This is the first time we’ve been together since try-outs,” Wert said.

Norwalk brought in two instructors from Elite Cheerleading.

“They are either college cheerleaders or (members of a) college dance team. … They travel all over the United States and host camps like this,” Wert said. “This is the first time we’ve used them. They have a good curriculum of material.”

The instructors helped the cheerleaders with their overall technique, jumps and motions plus introduced new material.

“For me, it’s good to have someone else come in and tell them what I’ve been telling them — just reinforce what the coaches tell them,” Wert said.