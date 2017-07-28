Local Izaak Walton League members pay tribute to late president

Richard “Dick” Lawrence, 55, of Norwalk, died Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic after a long battle with heart disease. The firearms enthusiast was the president of the Monroeville-Huron County chapter of The Izaak Walton League. He also had served as the second vice-president of the Ohio Izaak Walton League of America.

The group consists of outdoor enthusiasts who focus on saving streams, having clean water ways and woods and the power of conservation.

“It’s going to be a void,” said Dan Wood, the chapter’s treasurer.

“He was a driving force,” added Wood, who knew Lawrence for about 15 years. “It’s going to be a loss. We’re going to be in flux for a while.”

Lawrence was a carpenter for many years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed logging, hunting and spending time with his dogs, Nugent and Sadie, and “grand-dogs,” Kato and Sasha.

Monroeville resident Rick Graham remembered Lawrence “wanted the kids involved” in understanding and appreciating conservation and what clean water and woods do for the environment.

“It’s a way of life,” said Graham, who added that Lawrence was passionate about “shooting sports” and getting young people engaged in the chapter activities.

Lawrence’s fiancee, Debbi Arnold, described him as “a wonderful man” who was her best friend.

“He was very outgoing and friendly — just one of those people if you’d met him, he’d have you signed up (to do something),” the Norwalk woman added with a slight laugh.

“He really promoted the kids (participating) in the club,” said Arnold, who believes her fiance helped the local chapter focus on its mission of education and conservation. “His main thing was teaching the kids.”

Dean Matter, of Sandusky, has been a local member of The Izaak Walton League for more than 20 years. He said Lawrence was a “great leader” of “a great bunch of people,” a community that works well together.

Norwalk resident Bill Duncan knew Lawrence for about 12 years. He said his late friend made a great chapter president because he empowered people to get things accomplished.

“He was a great guy. He was just an enjoyable guy to talk to. … A gentleman,” Duncan added.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Kaylee (Dale Garman) Lawrence, of Norwalk, and Tara (Matt) Kluding, of Milan; his father, Dean A. Lawrence, of Norwalk; his sister, Carolyn (Roscoe) Loose, of Republic; his fiancee, Debbi Arnold, of Norwalk; his grandchildren, Vernon, Conrad and Ivy Kluding; nephew Scott (Heather) Andres and their children, Nathan and Adam. His full obituary appeared in Thursday’s issue.