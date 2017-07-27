Wendt: Peace Corps 'is who you are'

His experiences have taught him not to be afraid of failures either. The background of his life is here in Huron County, where he grew up on a small family farm south of Monroeville.

His mother went to St. Paul High School in Norwalk. He was active in 4-H and FFA and showed cattle, hogs, turkeys and goats at the Huron County Fair, where both he and his brother won the title Showman of Showmen.

At Ohio State University, Wendt first studied agricultural education and later switched to behavioral science. After graduation he did IT consulting.

“As I do this I look at what is going on internationally and felt a calling to go abroad, to serve doing development work. I contacted the Peace Corps (and) began saving money. It took three years to pay off my student loans early,” said Wendt, now the Norwalk safety-service director.

In his application Wendt said “I will go anywhere, do anything, but let me go where I can do agricultural extension.”

When the Peace Corps accepted him they told him "start packing your bags; you're going to a Spanish-speaking country in the Caribbean or South America.” It ended up being a 27-month commitment in the Dominican Republic.

“First there are three months of Spanish language, cultural and technical training, living with a host family for about three weeks. Every few weeks the Corps moves you around on a controlled schedule to another host family. No one speaks English and you are struggling to learn Spanish. It is total immersion,” Wendt said.

Next was a trip to the countryside, where a Peace Corps volunteer was serving. The challenge was to make it across the country on public transit, speaking Spanish in an area with no signs.

“It is make it or break it. Some volunteers leave the program then,” Wendt said. “You have to ask at least three people to find out which bus goes where and when. If two (people) say the same thing, go with that.

“What I love about it, while it seems so unorganized, once you learn it, the transit system is more robust, with more destinations than anyone here can imagine. You can go anywhere, far into the country and also get there, either at the beginning or the end of the trip, on motorcycles. They go farther than the buses and everything is negotiable.”

When traveling abroad, Wendt said it’s important to focus on trying to accomplish a project about trust and the “relationships with the local people.”

Separated by “a flimsy wall with holes in it,” Wendt lived in half of room in a house with six Haitian masons.

“We got along fine. But the thing I wanted most was a shade tree over my zinc roof, because it heated up like an oven,” he said.

Finding solutions for problems

“One thing that attracted me to the Peace Corps is their approach of not having a solution you are going out to solve,” Wend said. “You are finding out what problem needs to be solved.”

He taught English and worked with children doing environmental education projects.

“I was able to get closer to the people by helping them out in other ways. My first Easter, the farmers were going to butcher a steer or a cow and I was able to help them skin it out — a skill I learned on our farm. The locals were surprised I knew that,” he said.

Being humble, speaking the language

When attempting to help some women by cutting wood with a machete, Wendt said the local men laughed at him.

“I didn't know how to handle the machete with the kind of efficiency they had. They are tough and practiced. They have to work in heat and on steep inclines,” he recalled.

Wendt learned much better Spanish due to having extended his stay 13 months; that made his tour a total of 40 months in the Dominican Republic. He had lived in the countryside for many months and his accent was that of the uneducated people.

“It's like someone transplanted you into the Appalachian hills or the ghetto, so you picked up that dialect of English,” Wendt said.

He lived across the road for a school. He had been listening to the children sing the Dominican national anthem every morning and learned the words.

“They were surprised that I could sing it perfectly," he said, since he always spoke in their dialect, instead of perfect Spanish.

"One great thing I got to do was to be the translator for a group of American surgeons from Creighton University in Nebraska who came to do free clinics for eye, nose and throat complaints. Once I translated for two 30-ish women audiologists the day a kid came in kicking and screaming from the hot bus trip to the clinic,” Wendt said.

Having learned the the mother of the boy, who was 4 or 5, died recently, Wendt was told by the surgeons he needed to explain to the screaming boy he was deaf.

“The father had not recognized it because the kid spent so much time with his mother. I had to explain to the father how to use the hearing aids, how to put them in, to adjust them. The first thing the boy hears, after being deaf all his life, is his father's voice. Then his face just lights up. We are all in tears,” Wendt said.

On another occasion, Wendt trained young students in customer service to work in hotels, bars, restaurants, sales and tourist areas. One 18-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted and had a baby.

“After six months of hard training I was able to get her a job at a resort. At 18 years old, she was making three times more in a month than both her parents together had ever made in a month,” Wendt said. “So, there were more defeats to the program than victories, but I'm not afraid of that. The wins make the difference.”

He returned to the United States in 2014 and earned a master’s degree in public administration and city management. Wendt, who obtained a scholarship based on his service and grades, said he always loved Norwalk and despite spending “a bunch of years away from home,” he wanted to “do community development here in Huron County.”

"The Peace Corps is not what you do, it's who you are,” Wendt said. “You gain a master's status in public service. Something you cannot un-become; it's you. The service is always felt locally.”