Norwalk Public Library escape room a success

As the name implies, escape rooms challenge participants to solve a series of puzzles and riddles in order to escape a room or complete an objective. Cities such as Cleveland and Toledo have hosted escape rooms for years, but this summer, Norwalk residents experienced a family-friendly escape room for free.

During the first two weeks of July, the Norwalk Public Library transformed its meeting space into a full-scale escape room as part of the summer reading program.

Of the 37 teams competing, 13 escaped in less than an hour. The Snyder family, of Norwalk, came out on top with an exit time just under 26 minutes, earning them four tickets to Kings Island. The complete times of the victors are as follows: The Snyders (25:59), Team Naseman (32:47), Team Ware (34:17),the Rizzos (42:17), the Cringsters (43:21), Bogey Babes (45:12), the Trosts (46:07), the Kims (48:30), Team Dupont (49:32), The Team (50:04), the Whites (53:02), Cooks (53:44) and Blue Barracudas (57:27).

“Thank you to all who participated in the first escape room at NPL. The library is already gearing up for another this fall. Keep an eye out for more information,” assistant director Stacey Church said.

To learn more about programs and services the library offers, check out the Facebook pages (@norwalkpl, @norwalkCR) and website (www.norwalk.lib.oh.us), call 419-668-6063, or simply stop by the library, which is located at 46 W. Main St.