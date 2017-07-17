FTMC employees to park in new lot off Fisher-Titus Parkway

The announcement comes in light of a pedestrian-related, injury accident at a Benedict Avenue crosswalk involving two Fisher-Titus employees last week. The Norwalk Police Department spent about 40 minutes at the scene and an additional hour investigating. The incident happened about 8 a.m. July 10 on the pedestrian crosswalk between the hospital and Fisher-Titus Annex parking lot.

Virginia driver Donna Barton was charged with failure to yield to pedestrians at a crosswalk. Capt. Mike Conney has said Barton hit the two victims — Amber Tackett, 31, of Bellevue, and Laura Howser, 47, of Huron, who walking in the crosswalk to get to work — and “they were in a great deal of pain,” but were conscious at the scene.

“She (Barton) didn’t see them. By the time she saw them, it was too late,” said Conney, who believes heavy rain and the driver probably being unfamiliar with the area were factors.

Tackett was treated and discharged from Fisher-Titus the afternoon of the accident. Howser was treated and then transferred to an undisclosed facility for further evaluation and treatment.

This was the first pedestrian accident in the crosswalk since the parking lot opened in 2004.

The Reflector inquired about what Fisher-Titus has done to address safety concerns.

“The plan is to transition all employees who are currently parking in the Fisher-Titus Annex parking lot to a new employee parking lot off Fisher-Titus Parkway later this summer,” hospital spokeswoman Johnna Young said in a prepared statement.

“This parking lot opened in the spring and communications about it and that the annex lot would be closed later in the year was provided to employees in May. Some employees began parking in the new lot then.

“Since the accident last week, more employees are now using the new lot. Employees have also had the option to use parking lot D near the Snyder/White Heart & Vascular Center and designated spots near the helipad. In addition to the new parking lot, these areas also will continue to be parking options,” she said.

“Safety is always our first concern for employees,” added Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus. “The accident last week hits particularly close to home in our tight-knit family of caregivers who are used to providing care for others we serve.”

In October 2004, Fisher-Titus announced the acquisition of the former Food Town building, which was donated at that time by local resident Kathryn K. Woodward.

“The parking lot was used for expanded employee parking so Fisher-Titus patients would have closer access to the hospital,” Young said.

In the spring of 2012, Fisher-Titus and the city of Norwalk worked together to upgrade the pedestrian crosswalk.

“To provide better visibility for motorists, two crosswalk signs with flashing beacons were installed on each side of the crosswalk,” Young said.