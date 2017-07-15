Norwalk wants hope — not heroin; here are today's festivities

Organizers hope more than 1,000 people will participate in the march against heroin on Main Street on Saturday. The rally will begin at 11 a.m. in the Norwalk Reflector parking lot on Monroe Street.

The parade will commence at noon from the Reflector’s parking lot and head south on Prospect Street, West on Main Street and will conclude in Suhr Park.

Once the parade arrives at Suhr Park, there will be guest speakers and various band taking the stage throughout the day. Special guest speakers include Ashley Baker from the hit show “60 Days In”, Richie Robles Webber, MMA fighter and founder of #FightForRecovery and many other motivational recovery advocates who will share powerful messages.

“It’s a day for individuals, families and friends to celebrate new beginnings and to embrace a life without substance abuse, Mayor Rob Duncan said. “Five full treatment scholarships will be available for those struggling with addiction. There will be information tables and recovery group representatives onsite offering support and guidance.”

The Cheese Shack will also be present offering goods eats for those in attendance.

The full schedule is as follows:

Duncan will hold an introduction

11 to 11:10 a.m.: Richie Webber

11:10 to 11:30 a.m.: Ashleigh Baker

11:30 a.m. to noon: Jamie, Richie and Randy

Noon to 12:10 p.m.: Send off and start march/parade

12:10 to 12:50 p.m.: March/parade

1 to 1:15 p.m.: Cody Delgado #FightForRecovery

1:15 to 1:30 p.m.: Chanda Lynn

1:30 to 1:50 p.m.: Keegan speaking and performing a song

1:50 to 2:20 p.m.: Honkyz Wit Donkyz

2:20 to 2:40 p.m.: Elder Denny Wilson

Dylan natole 240 to 340

3:40 to 4 p.m.: Dana

4 to 5 p.m.: Master T.C. and the Visitors

5 to 5:15 p.m.: James Mathews

5:15 to 5:30 p.m.: Mike Pack

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Shawn Perry acoustic

6 to 6:15 p.m.: Rich Walters

6:15 to 6:30 p.m.: Nate Kehlmeier

6:30 to 6:45 p.m.: James Cain

6:45 to 7:40 p.m.: Groove trees, kind bud and love

7:40 to 8 p.m.: Lesha

8 to 10 p.m.: County Line Band

10 to 10:25 p.m.: Ryan Nunley

10:25 to 10:45 p.m.: Hager!!

10:45 to 11 p.m.: Higgy