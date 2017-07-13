Men honored for service to Habitat for Humanity

Recently, the group received the “Extraordinaire Special Service Award” — the highest award given to Habitat’s partners.

“The help we have been getting from the UAW/Ford Team has been invaluable to us to build more Habitat houses in Huron and Erie counties,” said Mike McCall, executive director of Firelands Habitat. “They are a very skilled group of guys helping the communities in our area. They took on rehabbing a Habitat house on Norwalk’s north side and did all the work themselves, top to bottom. The house is move-in ready because of these guys. They repaired the walls, doors, windows and replaced the kitchen cabinets and counter top. The only thing left is the flooring and we will leave that choice up to the new homeowner,” McCall said.

When not helping Habitat the UAW/Ford Team does other community service projects like installing handicap ramps.

Firelands Habitat for Humanity is looking for two or three families who need homes. Anyone interested should attend the application workshop at 3 p.m. July 25 at Huron County Job and Family Services, 185 Shady Lane, Norwalk.

“This is a special opportunity to get a Habitat house in Norwalk,” McCall said. “We had one family move out of a four-bedroom, two-bath house that is only 7 years old. The house has been completely updated with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. The home owner will get a no-interest loan with mortgage payments about $250 a month.

“We have also applied for a grant to build new houses in Norwalk and Willard next year. Usually we have a long waiting list to get a home, but right now, none of the families on our waiting list are planning to live in Norwalk,” McCall said.

To qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home you must have a steady job, and an annual income between $18,000 and $33,000 for a couple and between $20,500 and $48,000 for a family of six. You also have to need a better place to live and be willing to volunteer 300 to 500 hours. To find out if you qualify to buy a Habitat house you should attend the Application Workshop July 25. The workshops also are held monthly at the Firelands Habitat offices at 7602 Milan Road, Sandusky, on the corner of U.S. 250 and Fox Road, half a mile south of Kalahari Resort. No appointment is necessary. Call 419-621-7818 for additional workshop dates.