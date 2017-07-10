Big plans for Norwalk house

CLI​ will renovate the first floor of 38 W. Seminary St. to provide community-based services ​and activities. ​The second floor will be renovated as offices. CLI intends to devote the vacant lot at 36 W. Seminary St. to outdoor public events.

CLI is especially excited about partnering with ​the city and other local businesses to expand events at and around nearby Suhr Park, CEO John Schwartz said.

"Providing more and new community resources to the overall community benefits people with disabilities too — especially because it creates new networks," Schwartz said.

CLI's project budget is $225,000 (including $50,000 for the initial purchase) and ​is being ​financed through Civista Bank.

CLI previously purchased and renovated the storefront at 16 W. Main St. in Norwalk.

Both projects are part of CLI's strategic plan to expand the scope of its traditional mission to include community development.

For more information or to find out how to partner with CLI on this or ​future projects, email community@christielane.com.​