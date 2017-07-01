Clydesdales, Emily Keener will be there, fireworks later

“We’re celebrating a big event for Norwalk – 200 years – and our nation’s birthday,” said Rachel Hipp, chairwoman for the event planners on the Bicentennial Committee. “We wanted to put together something so people can spend the whole day celebrating. It can be a change from hosting everyone at your house for the holiday.

“Just come on out because we have events and entertainment lasting from the end of the parade through a special fireworks display that night,” Hipp said. “We’ll have everything from quidditch and sack races to contests between our police and firemen. We hope a big crowd comes out to enjoy a very special Fourth for our community.”

All entertainment and events are free. Food vendors will offer a variety of foods and drinks and visitors are welcome to pack up their own family favorites and bring picnics out to enjoy. Many of the benches used during fair week are still in storage so people are encouraged to bring portable chairs and blankets.

Two featured attractions will be the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales and helicopters from the Air National Guard.

The Clydesdales will march in the parade and then be on display in the horse barn in the fairgrounds. Adults and children alike are invited to stop by, see the world-renowned horses and help Maple City Ice celebrate its own 100th birthday.

The Air National Guard will perform a jet flyover during the parade and also have two helicopters on display for several hours in the afternoon in the west parking lot at the fairgrounds. Visitors will be able to inspect the helicopters.

The Mapletree Roadrace, a four-mile run to raise money for the Michael H. Hay Scholarship Fund at Norwalk Catholic Schools, will be the first activity to get started with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the racce set for 9:30. It will finish on the parade route so people setting up early on the streets can cheer on the runners.

Norwalk’s parade begins on East Main Street at 10:30 a.m. It usually takes a couple of hours for the last entries to wind through town and reach the end at the parking lot on Fair Road.

By 11 a.m., food and drink vendors will be open with items such as bison burgers, walking tacos, melted cheese and kettle corn available. Red Shamrock, a gourmet food truck, will also be at the fairgrounds.

The Bicentennial Committee is offering the new Toft’s ice cream flavor — Maple Salted Caramel — created in honor of the Maple City’s 200th birthday. Bicentennial merchandise also will be available.

The Jaycee’s beer tent will feature the Norwalk Bicentennial Beer, brewed in honor of the city by Rochester Mills Beer Company. That special beer is also available in locally-owned stores — Dave’s Food Mart, Miller’s Market, Shild’s IGA, West Side Store and Maple City Ice.

The front part of the fairgrounds on Fair Road and the Heritage Area will be open to the public, with parking across the street on the west side of Fair Road across from the main entrance. The grandstands also will be open with the final musical acts performing there and the fireworks staged from the middle of the arena.

Games for all ages will start at 1 p.m. and last throughout the day. Organized kids’ games such as sack race, three-legged race, water balloon toss, beach ball between knees relay, parachute, bubble gum blowing contest, close pins in a bottle will last from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can play large-sized versions of games Plinko, Jenga, Connect Four and checkers throughout the day.

Quidditch, trampoline ball and tug-of-war will be set up for teens from 1 to 3 p.m.

Horse shoes, corn hole and bocce ball will also be available for youth and adults alike throughout the day.

At noon, several artisans will begin selling their special handmade wares in the Heritage Area. Schick Apiary will have many honey and honey-related products, including candles and beeswax. Metal by Merry offers art made from horseshoes and other metals.

29 Design, owned by Micheline Kerr, offers hammered copper jewelry. Gibson’s Herbal Gatherings, owned by Toni Gibson, sells handmade candles, lotions, sugar scrubs and room sprays. Sweet Lou’s Home Bakery will offer caramel corn, candy and cookies.

The 1870s Farm Home and the booth selling cookies in the Heritage Area also will be open.

Bingo with prizes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Curly's Sheep Pavilion by the sheep barn.

A full day of music will also begin at 1 p.m. at Veteran's Pavilion. Small Town Singers, six vocalists from the area, will entertain with tunes from many genres.

At 3 p.m., bragging rights for local safety services are up for grabs as Norwalk Police and Fire Departments battle for supremacy in three challenges. Policemen choose one contest, firemen choose another and then the two departments face off with a tug-of-war as a final test of superiority.

Visitors can put their dancing shoes on from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with Danny Beck, one of the best-known callers in the area, leading square dancing and line dancing in the smaller barn in the Heritage Area.

Beginning about 5:30 p.m., bluegrass music will be featured with various musicians performing in Veteran's Pavilion.

At 7 p.m., the action shifts to the grandstands as Emily Keener, the Wakeman teenager who made it into the top 12 of The Voice, will begin her performance. She also will sing the National Anthem immediately before fireworks.

At 7:45, Rutledge, a modern-country band from Roanoke, Va., will take the stage with Adam Rutledge as lead vocalist and guitarist. The band’s latest single, “Rub a Little Dirt on It,” is now playing on airwaves across the country.

The highlight of the celebration will be fireworks at 10 p.m. The grandstands will provide a front-row experience for the biggest fireworks display the city has ever seen.

“We have a schedule packed with so much, so many types of entertainment,” Hipp said. “This is a chance for families to unplug from daily stresses and just enjoy the wonderful community we share.”

JULY 4 FAIRGROUNDS ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

• Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales will be available to the public in the horse barn after they complete the parade. Air National Guard helicopters will be available for public inspection at west parking lot for several hours (exact time has not been determined).

11 a.m. — Food and drink vendors open, parking available in lot on west side of Fair Road across from main entrance

Noon — Artisan and craft vendors open

1 p.m. throughout day — Games for kids, teens and adults near Veteran's Pavilion

1-3 p.m. — Small Town Singers at Veteran's Pavilion

1-3 p.m. —Bingo at Curly's Sheep Pavilion

3 p.m. — Police vs. Fire Contests

3:30-5:30 p.m. — square dancing and line dancing in Heritage Area barn

5:30 – 7 p.m. — bluegrass music at Veteran's Pavilion

7-7:45 p.m. — Emily Keener on stage at grandstands

7:45-9:45 p.m. — Rutledge on stage at grandstands

9:45 p.m. — National Anthem by Emily Keener

10 p.m. — Fireworks