Car collection on the move

“Monday morning at 7:30 I think we started,” said Yvette VanDerbrink, lead auctioneer for the event. “By early afternoon yesterday there were nearly 100 moved. I have been getting updates and pictures from the guys.”

Interstate Towing & Transport Specialist is in charge of moving the vehicles.

The auction will feature 700-plus cars, trucks, tractors, buggies and more.

There will be a private VIP preview day by invitation only Thursday, July 13.

Here is the entire schedule:

• Preview Day — Thursday, July 13; Noon to 5 p.m. — at Wolohan’s Lumber Yard, U.S. 250 at Ohio Turnpike exit.

• Preview Day — Friday, July 14; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Summit Motorsports Park and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wolohan’s Lumber Yard.

• Auction Day 1 — Saturday, July 15; Summit Motorsports Park. Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

• Auction Day 2 — Sunday, July 16; Wolohan’s Lumber Yard. Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

Day 1 will be held in conjunction with the 16th annual Blue Suede Cruise in at Summit Motorsports Park.

For more information, log onto www.ronhackenberger.com or www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.

“We are on schedule,” VanDerbrink said. “All of the cars will be moved and in place by the 11th. The ninth is our goal but that depends on the weather. We have to move about 403 items (to Summit Motorsports Park).

“The first day we will be selling 403 lots. On Sunday it’s an easy 365 up there (at Wolohan’s) for sure. Complete vehicles. Antique tractors, buggies, trucks and then cars for project parts.

“There are some very rare trucks there. There are some good antique tractors. There are Studebaker buggies and a lot of them are restored. Those will be the first things we sell Sunday. They actually made (Studebaker) buggies before they made cars.

“This one is a horse of a different color because it has so many unique cars. A very different inventory. Very unique. There is everything from very nice restored to project cars. We are going to be sellng a ’47 Indian motorcycle with a side-car. That is a rare piece. It is beautiful.”

None of the vehicles are in running condition, VanDerbrink said.

“They have been sitting. There are some that it wouldn’t take much to get them running but we aren’t going to do it.

“This is so unique. We have been registering people for three months. There are a lot of foreign bidders — Sweden, Ireland, Middle East. A lot of foreign bidders and many of them will be here.”