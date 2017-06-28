Chautauqua a 'family-friendly,' fun event

The highly-anticipated historical event began Tuesday evening with live music and a period reenactment.

“We’re hoping that we get a lot of people to come and enjoy the community and enjoy the program that Ohio Humanity puts on,” Milan Township Trustee Sparky Weilnau said. “We want them just to kind of reminisce about how America used to be and get some history.”

Weilnau said since this is the group’s last of four performances of the year, he expects them to be “very good.”

Tuesday the Lyme Village Pioneer String Band performed old folk music for the crowd, before a live reenactment play of Marie Curie’s life, adventures and contributions to science and history.

Weilnau said the five-day program is a perfect fit for the historically-rich village.

“We just feel that this really is unique in some ways,” he said.

“I mean, there are many villages like this across the United States, but because of the canal in this area it had a boom time and a lot of things were built between that 1840s to 50s era. Then when the railroad came and the canal went by the wayside, the village stopped growing and it’s just kind of been preserved in its old, historic nature. When people come here they really enjoy the visual architecture and feel of the village.

“People just enjoy being here,” Weilnau added.

The week’s activities have something or everyone, promising plenty of family fun, complete with a children’s day on Saturday.

Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. with the main show set for 7:30. There will be shows tonight through Saturday and admission is free.

• Today — Chief Cornstalk; Music by Phil Weilnau.

• Thursday — Mary Shelley; Music by Acoustic Scotty.

• Friday — Dian Fossey; Music by The OSU Alumni Band of Erie County.

• Saturday — Theodore Roosevelt; Music by The Moorhens.