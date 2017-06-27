WILLARD — Is there a decline in the number of migrant workers coming to Willard for work? Some say there is a significant loss — one that could effect the community and its economy.

With negativity from the community rising and the community party canceled, some have reported seeing fewer migrant workers than in years past — something they blame on local attacks on a community party that was believed to have been thrown as a welcome-home gathering for Hispanic community. Others blame the current presidential policies.

Either way, for Eduardo Sanchez this is bad news.

Local business effected

Sanchez if the owner of a small restaurant, Taco Rico, in downtown Willard, one he says is unlike others even in surrounding counties serving Mexican food.

“This kind of business here is the only kind around this whole area,” he said.

“I know there are Mexican restaurants everywhere, but the food is not the same. We have the authentic food. It’s like how we make it back home.”

Sanchez said the business is one he’s worked hard to build up over the past three years and noted that the migrant workers help his business “a lot.”

“This is my season,” the Willard resident of 30 years said.

“This restaurant, since it is here in downtown, there’s not much business. And downtown Willard is a small place. But when they come every summer, the business is a lot better.”

Sanchez said his business is important to him because of the “culture” behind it.

“We like to introduce our culture in this part of the states,” he said. “I wish more people would know our culture. It’s interesting. And now we are part of this country really.”

He said he hasn’t seen a lot of the same workers from the lower states and Mexico he normally would at this time of the year. He said the backlash is “definitely” one of the reasons.

“I’ve been talking to migrants who come from Florida, Carolinas, Georgia. They come in big parties,” he said. “I asked them ‘Where are the rest of the people?’ But they say they’re not coming. It’s especially hard for the farmers because the farmers work from maybe April or May all the way until October.

“I think it’s hurting the community and it’s hurting the businesses. Some of them come in spurts. ... By the end of June, most of them should be here because by the end of June the farmers start picking up the vegetables and things.”

Sanchez said the farmers he’s talked with say they don’t have the same quantity of workers they normally would, that “they are missing a lot of people.”

“I don’t know why,” he said. “Hopefully (the farms) don’t lose their crop. Somehow they need to get the people here to get that work done.”

Others in the community have expressed similar concerns.

Chamber never known this to be an issue

“I didn’t know this nor have I ever known this to be an issue,” said Willard Chamber of Commerce executive director Ricky Branham, who said he feels like he has a pretty good understanding.

“I didn’t know there was a decrease in the number of (migrant workers) coming up. If there was a decrease I could see how it would make a hardship on some of our local farmers and they do spend some money in the city too, but I’m not aware of that being an issue.”

Willard City Manager Jim Ludban weighed in with the trends he’s seen.

“I would like to say emphatically, they aren't taking work from Willard,” Ludban said. “But, you know, anybody with strong work ethic, that is willing to work can go to the farmers and can be considered for a job.​

“I think I was told by farms they had some difficulties getting enough workers for awhile. I’ve heard it’s been for some time. I'd heard that but I just don't see it. I was downtown (over the weekend) and it was bustling, primarily with Hispanic people. They’re at the stores and at churches. ... We're looking for ways for them to use like the plaza that we're building or to use that the gazebo to gather there and have events.”

Ludban said if there are fewer migrant workers, though, he wants to know and encouraged the community to call him.

“Call me and tell me what I can do; what can the city do to help,” he said.

Ludban, and other city and council officials, can be reached at 419-933-2591.

