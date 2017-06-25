Longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer has helped with 97 houses

When the Norwalk native reaches 101, he plans to retire. Chaffee is about to help hang dry wall at a Spring Street residence and a Bellevue home has to have its dry wall mudded and sanded.

“Next week we’ll go to Bellevue and paint,” said Chaffee, who helps hang dry wall and subfloors. “I do everything they need.”

His first experience with Habitat was in Arizona in 1991 or 1992. While he was there, he met such local residents as the late Dick Eastman and the late Ken Kinney.

“When we went out there we built 20 or 30 houses, but we had 250 (volunteers) there,” Chaffee said. “We worked every day out there.”

Upon returning from Arizona, his daughter urged him to attend church with her. He met with a pastor and has been involved with Habitat for Humanity ever since.

“She got a house on Reed Street after she got her hours in. Then she got married, so she had to buy the house outright from Habitat,” Chaffee said.

Of the 97 houses he has helped build, 15 are in Norwalk, one each are in Willard and Wakeman, four are in Bellevue and the rest are in Sandusky or Perkins Township.

Since he has a four-wheel truck, he often hauls construction materials, including sheds, for Habitat.

“I deliver as far as Avon, Ohio,” he said.

Chaffee, who will turn 83 in August, looked back on his life in Norwalk.

He was born at 15 Spring St. Chaffee estimated about 13,000 people lived in Norwalk at the time. He said a population boom didn’t happen until about 1958 or 1959 when many manufacturing plants such as Mayflower and Norwalk Furniture moved to the city.

Chaffee attended League Street School from first through sixth grade.

“Then I went to Norwalk High, when it was on Main Street,” he said. “I quit (school) and went to work at Schauss Furniture, which was on Ontario Street.”

Had Chaffee graduated before he left school in his sophomore year, he estimated there would have been 29 or 30 seniors.

“The Steffani twins were there. … There probably are about a dozen (classmates) still here in Norwalk,” he said.

After working at Schauss for two years, he was employed at New Departure starting in 1952. Chaffee worked there until his retirement 39 1/2 years later.

“It was just a bearing plant,” he said.

After working his way up from one line to another, he worked on the bar line for nine years.

“Then I went on the chuckers,” Chaffee said. “I stayed at that until I retired.”

Trollies, trains and a tornado

“I got to ride in the trolley before they tore it out,” Chaffee said. “I was (about) 10 years old before they took it out.”

The trolley system quit running in 1938. Local historian Henry Timman said “in the streets of Norwalk, they didn’t take out all of the tracks,” but the other stretches were dismantled, recycled and used for scrap.

Another trolley system, Lake Shore Electric, ran from Sandusky to Norwalk and went through Milan.

“Two different companies used the same line,” Timman said.

Chaffee shared his memories of trains in Norwalk.

“I was here when the (B&O Railroad) roundhouse was in Norwalk,” he said, referring to the site of the upcoming Norwalk fire station on Whittlesey Avenue.

At one time, there were railroad tracks that ran behind where The Freighthouse Pub & Grill is now and on Jefferson Street near the foundry.

“It had to go all the way up to Clarksfield. The same train went through Kipton,” Chaffee said.

When Chaffee was 21, his father had a close call with a train while driving his Studebaker car.

“My dad got hit with a train on Whittlesey Avenue,” Chaffee said. “They didn’t blow the whistle. … He didn’t get hurt; he got a couple bruises.”

What about the Studebaker?

“I didn’t turn out too good,” Chaffee said. “He scrapped it. Then he bought a Studebaker truck.”

He recalled a tornado went down West Main Street “and took down a lot of maple trees” in 1944 or 1945.

“One huge maple tree came down,” he added, which caused some problems for Dick Carvey, “a tree surgeon”/tree trimmer who attempted to haul it away.

“They probably cut it up for fire wood,” Chaffee said.

Serving his country, meeting his wife

Chaffee served in the Marine Corps from 1955 through 1958. When he returned to Norwalk, there were some additional streets.

“I could tell because there were streets I never heard of,” he said.

In 1958, he met his wife, Alma, when he was stationed in Albany, Ga. after being in Japan with the Marines. His cousin convinced him to attend a square dance while he was on leave.

“I met her at a square dance,” Chaffee said. “We started dating after that.”

The couple married after dating for six to seven months. The Chaffees lived on Pine Street for 57 years and then moved to Cedar Street.

Chaffee owned the abstracts to the undeveloped area around Pine Street, which he said included a lot of tax-related information and broke down the lots of what was farm land. He gave it to the Huron County Chamber of Commerce.

“She said, ‘This is history,’” he recalled.