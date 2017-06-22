Will North Fairfield put up roadblock to Utopia Pipeline?

So far, North Fairfield’s council has yet to decide and members don’t know when they’re going to, either.

The pipeline is going throughout Ohio, transporting natural gas to the Canadian firm NOVA Chemicals Corp. If allowed to by the council, the pipeline will go through the west end of North Fairfield.

Not only would it go through part of the village, but the company would also probably pay homeowners to allow the pipeline to go underneath their properties, like it has done with others.

Of course, all of this is waiting on the council.

“I don’t know much about it,” Councilmember Sharleen Coy said about the pipeline. Another councilmember, Jack Pfanner, mentioned there was a communication issue about the subject.

“The residents need to be made aware (of this),” Pfanner said. “The residents of North Fairfield will receive no benefits whatsover.”

The potential dangers are that the pipeline “is highly explosive,” could cause damage from 2,000 feet underground and that it could contaminate the village’s water supply if it happened to leak, Pfanner said.

“It will cross a water line. We’ve used that water for about 50 to 100 years,” Pfanner said. If the village’s water supply were to be contaminated, they would have to get water from Willard, which would be triple the cost to residents, he said.

Pfanner does not know whether the council is in favor of the pipeline, but he will be voting against it, he said.

“We have a public information meeting next Monday (June 26) at 6 p.m. where the public can ask questions,” Mayor Joshua Radcliffe said. “The councilmembers can determine what to do there. (They) set the agenda.”

The mayor also said councilmembers had been educated on the subject, so they should be able to make informed votes.

If the pipeline were to be rejected, the company would have to move it about 150 to 200 feet away from where they originally want to place it, Pfanner said.