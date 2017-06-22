Touching sharks feels like 'soft pillow' or 'different kind of fabric'

That was the initial impression of Ian Cross after touching a coral cat shark Tuesday afternoon. A pair of the small sharks were in a tank for a children’s program hosted by the Norwalk Public Library at the Perkins Family Gymnasium. Coral cat sharks grow to a maximum of about one foot long.

“It also felt smooth,” Cross said.

His younger sister, Katy, said the sharks felt like “smooth skin.”

Dylan Myers, of Norwalk, had a slightly different perspective. The 15-year-old boy said the sharks felt like “a fabric — but a different kind of fabric.”

Tuesday’s event was an educational experience. Educators from the Wave Foundation at the Newport Aquarium shared information about sharks to the slightly more than 200 total children and adults who attended the program. The Wave Foundation is the non-profit branch of the Cincinnati-area aquarium and focuses on conservation issues, education and volunteering.

Community educator Nick Callahan had the audience shake their ears and touch their noses and explained those body parts are made of cartilage, just as sharks are.

“The bull shark is the only kind of shark that can survive in fresh water,” he said, noting that bull sharks can be found in the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. “Sadly they are the most aggressive sharks also.”

Sharks eat fish, sea lions and sea turtles. Since they also eat other sharks, Callahan told the children they should go home and thank their mothers “for not eating you,” as a “mommy shark” might do to her offspring if she were hungry.

While education intern Maria Tackett said sharks “don’t like to eat humans,” they might mistake the shadows of sea turtles or sea lions for a person laying on a surfboard.

“They love sea turtles; that’s their favorite snack,” she said. “They do not like the taste of iron (in a human’s blood). It’s nasty to them.”