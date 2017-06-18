Bellevue celebrates Community Days this week

Heading the entertainment this year is Ohio’s own Eric Sowers Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Erie, Pa.’s The Earthquakers, 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on the main stage.

Opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, many favorite food vendors will be ready with their delicious fare. The craft vendors tent opens at 5 p.m. Various local entertainers and a DJ can be heard and seen on the main stage from 5 until 11 p.m.

Experience the magic and witness the impossible with Josh Knotts Extreme Illusions & Escapes, live at 5:30 and 9 p.m.

The grand parade begins at 7 p.m. Thursday evening in downtown Bellevue and ends at Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Street. Vietnam veterans will serve as the grand marshals for the parade. Parade entries are still being accepted.

Little League baseball games also begin at 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Copper Top Bake Shop Donut Eating contest will be held in the activity tent. All eating contests are free with a 2017 Festival badge.

Fireworks take center stage at 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, with a rain date on Saturday. Fireworks are sponsored by First National Bank and Fox Cycle Works.

Food vendors open at noon Friday. The midway is open from 5 to 11 p.m., with craft vendors also open from 5 to 11 p.m.

Josh Knotts Extreme Illusions & Escapes returns live at 6, 8, and 9:30 p.m. Local entertainment will be featured at various times throughout the day on the main stage.

Major League games will be played at 6 and 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the D. Ross Irons 5K Memorial Run/Walk will be held at Bellevue High School athletic field.

The Eric Sowers Band takes the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

The East of Chicago Pizza Eating Contest at 8:30 p.m. is lots of fun to do and watch.

Saturday, June 24, is Kids’ Day at Community Days. Various activities will take place in the activity tent throughout the day. Kids’ Day is sponsored by Cook & Associates: Jeff Cook and Sherri Wilhelm, and Quality Welding, Inc.

Saturday evening is headlined by the popular Earthquakers from 8 to 11 p.m. on the main stage. Saturday’s entertainment is sponsored by North Central Family Physicians.

The Wall That Heals Educational Experience will be held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Central Park on North Street in Bellevue. The Wall That Heals Exhibit itself is open 24 hours June 22 to 25.

At 10 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital Foundation Bike Decorating Contest will be held in the hospital tent at the high school. Prizes will be awarded to all participants. Also at 10 a.m., the Elbert D. Lawrence Memorial Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show is being held at the high school.

Craft vendors display their wares from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The midway is open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Registration for the Youth Pedal Pull will begin at 11 a.m. at the information trailer. The Pedal Pull takes place at noon at the north end of the midway near the high school.

Minor League games will be played at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

At 3, 7, and 9 p.m., Josh Knotts Extreme Illusions & Escapes returns live.

Bellevue Society for the Arts’ Teen Theatre will perform selections from their upcoming production, “Legally Blonde: The Musical”, on the main stage at 4 p.m.

At 5 and 8 p.m., Olde Wrestling presents family-friendly vintage wrestling on the Robert Peters tennis courts.

The Rotary Golf Ball Drop will be held at 5 p.m.

See and hear local entertainment on the main stage beginning at 6 p.m., then witness the Miller’s Drive-In’s Ice Cream Eating Contest at 8:30 p.m.

Drawings for all the festival raffles will be held at 10 p.m. Need not be present to win.

Rides are again presented by Big O Amusement Company. Prices are $15 per day for children, with a three-day bargain rate of $30 with festival badge.

Retailers offer special deals and/or discounts with a badge, and many activities at the festival are free with the badge, as well. Priced at $5 each, it also gets you a chance to win prizes or cash at the Saturday raffle drawing. Badges are available for purchase at the Bellevue Community Center, 110 Cherry Blvd., as well as various local businesses.

Other festival sponsors include Bellevue Ace Hardware; Bellevue Manufacturing Co.; Bellevue Rotary Club Foundation; Buckeye Medical, Inc.; International Metal Hose; Norman Family Collision; and Willis Insurance.

For more information about the festival, call the Rec. Center at 419-483-5555. For updates during the festival, check the recreation department website bellevuerec.com and Community Days Facebook page.