The Wall That Heals motorcycle escort coming through Norwalk

It will be open 24 hours until the closing ceremony at 2 p.m. June 25 at Central Park on North Street in Bellevue.

The wall is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and includes a mobile education center.

The event will begin with a motorcycle memorial escort June 21 starting at Fox Cycle Works, 1011 Fremont Ave., Sandusky.

Staging and lineup will be held from 7 to 8:10 a.m. There will be a message from Dane Fox from 8:10 to 8:20 and a patriot guard safety brief from 8:20 to 8:40.

Kickstands go up at 9 and the escort arrives in Central Park at 10:30. The parade will come on U.S. 250 through Norwalk to the U.S. 20 bypass.

Here is the schedule once the wall arrives in Bellevue:

Wednesday, June 21:

• Noon to 4 p.m. — Erect The Wall That Heals and Ohio Flags of Honor; Finish final landscaping.

• 8 p.m. — Presentation of national colors.

Thursday, June 22:

• Noon — Official opening ceremony.

• 7 p.m. — Parade, in conjunction with Bellevue Community Days. All Vietnam veterans are invited to be grand marshals. Transportation will be provided. You must register with the Bellevue Parks & Recreation Department so seating arrangements can be made. Parade route will be about five to six blocks.

• 9 p.m. — Candlelight vigil at The Wall site.

Friday, June 23:

• 7 p.m. — KIA remembrance ceremony. Reading of the four-county KIA list. The list includes 110 names. U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan will be in attendance. Certificate of honor program and presentations.

• 10:30 p.m. — Community fireworks display.

Saturday, June 24:

• 8 a.m. to noon — Educational experience for local schools, children, families and any other organizations focusing on the history of the Vietnam era and The Wall. (Groups interested should call 419-217-7154.

— 8 a.m.: Grade school

— 9 a.m.: Middle school

— 10 a.m.: High school

• 1 to 4 p.m. — 50th anniversary commemorative and partners pinning ceremony. Ceremony for Vietnam era veterans and family members where applicable. For anyone who served 1955 to 1975 Vietnam era.

• 7 p.m. — KIA remembrance ceremony. Reading of the four-county KIA list. That list includes 110 names. U.S. Congressman Bob Gibbs will be in attendance. Missing-man and turn-down-the-glass presentations.

Sunday, June 25:

• 2 p.m. — Closing ceremony. Historical society will police the site immediately following the ceremony.

• 3 p.m. — Taking down The Wall That Heals.

NOTE: Parking and shuttle service will be available Thursday through Saturday. Park at the VFW on East Ohio 20. Shuttle runs are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.