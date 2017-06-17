On the road again, and again, and again

Diane Stiert shares many of her 21 years of driving experiences on her Huron County route. It all began when a co-worker at the hair salon where she worked mentioned the civil service exam she had just taken and suggested, "Do it, Diane."

"I was 27, was married and pregnant and thinking of what would I do if anything happened to my husband,” she said. “Could I make it doing hair for a living? I took the test and began as a substitute driver in 1996, though I kept on doing hair for a while, part time at both jobs. Then we had two kids. We didn't need a sitter because my husband worked second shift and we had help from grandparents and sisters from time to time.

"Dick Mahl was my teacher. He was an old school mail carrier before bar codes, when everything was not so precise. It takes a long time to be a full-time driver, 13 years for me. I like that I'm on my own (on the route). I can listen to music and enjoy nature. I'm always looking at trees and flowers. I'm still searching for what I really want to do with my life. I'm an avid photographer. I take photos on my route if I see something amazing. The opportunity doesn't always come up. I want to take water color. I always loved art. In school the teacher would pick me for bonus projects like bulletin board."

Stiert shared some of her whimsical, beautiful photos shot from the road.

"People don't realize how much we do — with 600 customers,” she said. “I drive 60 miles on my daily route. The worst part of the job is winter. I have 600 mail boxes and sometimes the roads are awful and people can't get out to clean snow away from the box. The most frightening winter was the awful one a few years ago. The roads were not plowed mostly and it was so dark that I was looking for sticks along the road as landmarks that I knew so I could find the boxes. Some days I have to peel my fingers off the steering wheel it was so slippery and scary. I wonder if I should go back to school. Those are the days I think that.

“I’ve come across so many animals in the road because of broken fences, cows or calves wandering in the road. I try to call the owner, or go to a neighbor to have him get them off the road."

"At one stop (delivering a package) there were kittens in a box. I love kittens and made the mistake of picking them up. Then it was 10 minutes until I could get back in the car because they kept coming after me or climbing up my legs. As soon as I put one back another would come after me. Finally I found something in the garage to amuse them long enough that I could get away.”

There are some funny stories.

"At one mailbox, a man had an outgoing letter,” she said. “He had on a silky robe and had nothing on underneath it. I knew because it was a very windy day and he was laughing as he came out trying to hold his robe down.”

"Driving can be lots of fun. Kids leave me flowers, dandelions or violets and notes in the box. I always stop and buy lemonade from any of the kids' stands. My husband does, too. At yard sales or when I see free items I text my friends who are looking for something special, like last year. There were some shutters. I texted my friend who came and got them. There was another house where the sign said, 'Pick the Pears.' So I sent my dad a text because he likes to pick fruit."

In her spare time Stiert keeps busy.

“I’d love to do creative things, photography and painting but both kids are in college, so right now, I have to keep on working. But my husband is a musician, song writer and singer. In fact, as we speak he is cutting a record. He plays weekends, sometimes more in the summer so that's what we do for fun on weekends."