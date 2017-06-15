Lunch programs provide 'happy smiles and full bellies'

That’s how one of the workers describes the weekday lunch program at The Salvation Army in Norwalk. The program at 55 Whittlesey Ave. is geared toward lower-income children through the age of 18 who are eligible for reduced and free lunches in school.

“The state of Ohio has designated these kids at risk without some kind of supplemental feeding,” Maj. Leonard Boynton said.

The program starts the second Monday after school is out.

“This year it’s June 5 through Aug. 18. We are doing 11 of the 12 school weeks,” Boynton said.

The Salvation Army is seeking assistance from the community for another feeding program, the weekend bag-lunch program — a continuation of Weekends Without Hunger. The Christian-based organization is seeking funding for four weeks of food.

“It’s about $2,000 easy,” Boynton said.

The Norwalk Elks has donated $2,750 worth of supplies, which the major said should cover feeding children for seven weeks.

Specifically, The Salvation Army is looking for donations of: Macaroni and cheese, canned pasta, fruit cups, small box/single servings of cereal and pudding. For more information, call 419-668-4090.

“We are not short on the (weekday) lunch program where they sit down and eat. We call it the Summer Lunch Club,” Boynton said.

The numbers of children being fed are up.

“Right now what we are doing is double what we had last year,” Boynton said. “They arrive in van loads. … We had 135 (children) last week. Our average is 100 to 110.”

During the Summer Lunch Club, two Salvation Army employees and several church and community volunteers help serve the children.

“We have to give the children the same meal,” Boynton said.

Victoria Evans, 23, has been volunteering for a couple weeks.

“I love it,” she said. “I help the cook and work with the kids.”

Evans said she most enjoys “seeing the kids happy after you feed them.” On Wednesday, she carried some of the younger children’s plates to where they sat and ate.

After lunch, the children have the option of playing an organized activity inside or having fun outside. On Wednesday, they chose a Matchbox or Hot Wheels vehicle that they raced on a homemade track. Then they could take home the car and possibly a grand prize.

First Presbyterian Church in Norwalk has had volunteers working at The Salvation Army for nearly 30 years.

Church member Aundrea Gordon said serving the children food is a way of answering God’s call to help others.

“And I like giving back to the community,” she added.