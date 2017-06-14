Avid runner, mentor, 'gentleman attorney' will be missed

Owens died unexpectedly Tuesday.

Norwalk Councilman Steve Schumm knew Owens for about 30 years.

“I would say I’ve always enjoyed our conversations. We had a lot of conversations about politics (and) sports. I always enjoyed my conversations with him,” Schumm said.

“I’d see him once a week, once every two weeks. He always talked about how many consecutive Boston Marathons he’d been in.”

Dennis Doughty, Norwalk Catholic Schools president, knew Owens through church and various community functions and remembers him as a sports lover.

“Bill loved all sports. He was connected to all of the sports,” Doughty said. “He was all in. He was a great supporter.”

Defense attorney Reese Wineman considers himself to have been “a pretty close” friend. Wineman’s son Adam and Owens’ son Lincoln played soccer together.

“He was quite a guy. He had tremendous courage and fortitude,” Wineman said. “He and I got to be close.

“He grew up in Bucyrus. We went to Case Western Reserve and got an engineering degree from Case Western,” added Wineman, who considered Owens an “intense advocate for his clients.”

Linda Stower, Huron County Common Pleas Court administrator, knew Owens for nearly 19 years. She remembers talking to him often after Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church.

“He was one of the gentleman attorneys who came up to court,” Stower said. “He was a really nice man.

“Bill always had a hat … with a ponytail hanging out the back,” she added. “He had his own style.”

Owens was elected Huron County prosecutor when he ran against incumbent Bernard Freeman. Retired Prosecutor Russell Leffler said “that was quite an achievement” in 1972 since Owens was a Democrat and he managed to defeat Freeman, who was the prosecutor for many years. Owens served for two-plus years before stepping down.

“He turned the reins over to Dick Hauser and went into private practice,” Wineman said.

As prosecutor, Owens presented the murder case against defendant Lawrence D. “Larry” Robinson to a jury twice. Leffler said Robinson remains in prison for killing a cab driver in Willard and Owens “did a wonderful job” in earning a conviction. Robinson, now 68, has been serving a life sentence for two counts of murder since mid-August 1975.

“He (Owens) was a really vigorous guy — an athletic guy. He had a lot of pizzazz,” Leffler said.

As a private attorney, Owens mainly handled civil cases, but also did some criminal-defense work. The Owens Law Firm is located at 2 Oak St., which is near the intersection of Norwood and Benedict avenues.

Athletic, avid runner and bicyclist

Shortly after Wineman moved to the area in 1976, Owens recruited him to assist with the St. Paul High School wrestling program.

“I ended up volunteering at the wrestling program,” Wineman said.

In the early 1980s, Owens and Wineman helped start the Norwalk youth soccer program. Owens also coached and was a referee.

The late attorney was an avid runner.

“He ran in the New York Marathon for years,” Wineman said. “His daughter ran track; I know he helped out with that.”

Niki Cross, recreation director at Ernsthausen Community Center, knew Owens for about 15 years. She considers him to have been a mentor since they often rode their bicycles together.

“As you age, you can still be active,” Cross said. “He was always fun to be around.”

Owens served on the Norwalk park board commission when the aquatic center was being added to Ernsthausen.

“I believe I met him at the rec center. We started bicycling together; I was just getting into triathlons back then,” Cross said.

Owens and Cross biked down Ridge Road about once a week and participated in triathlons together.

“That was always our route. It was a good bicycling route,” said Cross, who remembers Owens would wave or say hello to people he knew on Ridge Road. “He was very outgoing and very outspoken.”

Cross recalled that one day early in the bicycling season when “it was still cold outside,” she couldn’t stop shaking while riding with Owens.

And it was Owens to the rescue. Cross said her biking partner rode back home as fast as he could so he could get his vehicle and pick her up.

“He took care of me like a daughter,” she added. “We had a good friendship, that’s for sure.”

Whenever Stower saw Owens, she knew she would hear stories about the races he ran and the people he had met.

“Bill always had a story to tell you,” she said. “We will miss him.”