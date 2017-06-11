Former Norwalk man honored for saving woman's life

And for his services, he was awarded the Public Service Cross at Tuesday night’s Mayfield Heights council meeting.

Flash back to April 26 when Service was at his job with K&D Management, multi-family property owners and managers.

A woman was at the bottom of a nine-foot pool when people started yelling for help.

Service and three others he works with jumped into action. Service and Chris Lupica got the woman out of the water then Service started CPR.

“There were some residents swimming in the pool and her heart stopped,” Service said. “She sank to the bottom of the 9-foot pool.

“She looked dead. ... It was scary. I think she was,” added Service, 25, a 2010 graduate of St. Paul High School.

“Between me and everybody else we were able to get her out. Honestly, I am just happy the lady is alive.

“I gave her CPR until EMS got there. They got there pretty quick. We are right across the street from Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.”

The four lifesavers (a friend was there for Lupica) were honored Tuesday by council.

“I actually got to meet the lady,” said Service, the son of Christie Pfahl and Jeff Service. “She didn’t look like that when I first saw her.”

Service said he remembers the exact date because it’s his brother, Hayden’s, birthday. Hayden is a police officer with the Norwalk Police Department.

Here is what the certificate says:

“Public Service Cross is hereby presented to Zachary S. Service for providing lifesaving service to another member of the Mayfield Heights community and extending oneself beyoond their own safety to do so.

To wit: On April 26, 2017 you rescued a drowning female from the bottom of the swimming pool at Gates Mills Place. Your selfless actions in the rescue continued while you performed CPR until first responders arrived.

These actions directly resulted in the preservation of a human life.”