Willard scavenger hunt part of city's centennial celebration

The contest is part of the yearlong celebration in recognition of when Chicago Junction was officially renamed Willard in 1917.

The scavenger hunt is an opportunity for individuals and families to have fun learning a little bit about Willard’s history and possibly win $200 in the process by hunting down clues and taking photographs of historical landmarks and important people that are “Proud to Call Willard Home.”

The contest runs from Tuesday through June 22. Scavenger Hunt booklets that contain all the rules and clues can be purchased for $2 at Carol’s Ultra Stitch, the Willard Times Junction office, and Willard City Hall starting on Tuesday. There is limited quantity of booklets available.

“The booklet covers 10 different subject matters that will send participants throughout our great city to capture answers through photographs that will need to be printed out,” said Janet Cok, Willard Park & Recreation Department assistant. “It is estimated most people will be able to complete the entire scavenger hunt in less than two hours. We designed this as a fun, family-oriented activity that also includes a $200 prize.”

Questions can be directed to Cok at 419-935-1654.