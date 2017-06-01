Edison community collects 434 pounds of pop/pull tabs

The Edison High School community recently collected 434 pounds (or nearly 549,900 pull tabs, aka pop tabs). All the area Teen Leadership Corps (TLC) classes gathered more than 2.4 million pounds. All the classes gathered April 9 at Sports Force Parks at Cedar Sports Center in Sandusky for the Pop Tab Palooza for the Kick-It for Cancer kickball game.

“Edison fell short to Carey, (which) had 471 pounds, although our second-place finish will only drive us to go past our previous amount of tabs,” said Davis, who completed her junior year at Edison.

All the tabs will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and divided between the Cleveland and Toledo chapters — which is close to the teenager’s heart.

“The reason behind me choosing the RMHC as my leadership project was that I, at one point in my life was very sick. My parents used the Ronald McDonald House resource many of times while I stayed in the hospital. Although I was not old enough to understand what it did for my family, I do know how important it was for my family to stay near me and help me heal. As I am now healthy, it is my turn to give back,” Davis said.

RMHC helps families with housing near a hospitalized child or to stay together in another city. According to its website, RMHC has local chapters in more than 63 countries and regions.

“Edison personally made a trip to the house of Toledo back in December — the 16th — to visit the families in need and keep them company. In addition, we filmed a mannequin challenge for the house, (which) may be found on YouTube,” Davis said.

Pull tabs can be found on pop cans, beer cans, energy drinks, soups and canned fruits or vegetables.

“They will weigh and cash in the regular pop tabs and will sell the colored ones to crafters. The money they receive is how families can stay without having to drop a penny,” Davis said.

TLC has been an Edison class for three years.

“It is a class which is all about service. We do a wide range of things. Basically anyone can ask for help on anything and we will volunteer for it,” Davis said.

“You can take the class once you are a junior. It is strictly a junior-senior class.”

In addition to the pull-tabs collection, there are many other Edison TLC projects that have been completed or are ongoing: Welcome Wagon (for all new students entering Edison Local Schools), Volley for the Cure, babysitting for parent-teacher conferences, can drives, Dodging for Hunger, Veterans Day assembly and 30 Hour Famine.

“The most important thing I have learned in my leadership class so far is the time and hours you put in matter to someone. I have always loved giving my time whenever possible and the class gives me even more opportunities to reach my potential. There is no better reward than seeing the smile on a face of a person you helped, no matter the work load or anything else that happened,” said Davis, whose mother, Kelli, teaches world and American history at EHS.

“For near future projects we have VolleyBro, Christmas assembly, Trike-a-thon, Ehigh or Dye, … Hoops for Hygiene, adopt a highway, dating violence awareness presentations and more,” she added.

The most recent Edison TLC projects were: Color Run (May 13); middle school cheerleading clinics (prep for tryouts, May 7); mini track meet (April 29); Dude Be Nice Week (April 17-21); senior EDGE Day (May 18); and Point Pursuit (May 21).

Davis’ pull-tab collection is an ongoing project.

“My project is all year long and I want to obtain as many tabs as possible,” Davis said.

“Pop tabs is a ongoing project and will be for years at Edison High School now that it is implemented and the contacts have been set up for anything needed for the project once I graduate,” she added. “I put my heart into it. It meant a lot to give back and help in a way I could relate to. It was absolutely amazing the support and feedback I have received from my project.”

If people are interested in donating tabs, email Molly Davis at molly.chargers@gmail.com, drop them off at any of the Edison schools or call Edison High School at 419-499-4652.

“In addition, I have jars located around town for small donations, such as the Coffee Station and Wonder Bar,” Davis said.