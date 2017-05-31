St. Paul's Livengood: 'Bob Hart was like a god'

This gang didn’t roam the streets and cause trouble. These guys just liked to gather at an empty lot on Parsons Street and play football.

And when they weren’t playing football, they were watching it. Back then the Norwalk Truckers would dress at the high school on Main Street then walk to Maplehurst Elementary to practice.

Coaching that team was the legendary Bob Hart, who died Friday at age 80.

“Watching the Truckers come down St. Mary’s Street to Maplehurst was always a strong memory for me,” said Livengood, a 1984 NHS graduate.

“Bob Hart was like a god. You kind of idolized him. Someone I really looked up to. I lived two doors down from Eddie Ciersezwski and watched them when they were state champions.”

Hart coached the Truckers to the 1974 class AA state title and for years Livengood looked forward to playing for him.

But it never happened as Hart was fired after Livengood’s freshman season.

“I was on the freshman team and played for Ron DeLuca,” Livengood said.

Livengood played for Chuck Palsa his three years on the varsity.

“A lot of memories from growing up and thinking the world of him,” Livengood said. “He was a legend. A great guy. I couldn’t wait to play for him but I never got to play for him. ... That was something I really I looked forward to. His son Jimmy was in my class and we graduated together.”

I had him as a history teacher as a freshman. A great teacher and a great man.”

When Livengood became a coach at St. Paul, Hart took a job with a company that reconditioned football equipment. Livengood said when Hart would come to his office to talk about what equipment he needed reconditioned, the talk would always turn to football.

“He ran the old unbalanced and power football was his game,” Livengood said. “He was the guy I really looked up to growing up. He was a legend. I admired him a lot and he will be missed.”

St. Paul won the state title in 2009 so the next season the Reflector got Hart and Livengood together at Whitney Field for a picture with their state trophies.

“That was a great thrill for me,” Livengood said. “Denny Corrigan took that picture and put it in a real nice frame. I have it hanging in my office at home and look at it every day.”

Corrigan, Hart’s coaching buddy and friend, died earlier this year. Hart’s family sent flowers to Corrigan with the simple message “I’ll be close behind. I’ll see you soon.”

Hart has had health issues and his death was not unexpected.

“Two great people we have lost the last couple of months,” Livengood said.