Storm destroys barn in Wakeman

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office got the call Sunday at 5:42 p.m.

“Everything just blew away. ... It was all in the leaves,” Gardener said. “Some of it blew into the neighbors’ yard.”

Jennifer Krouse, who lives at 944 Monroe Road with Gardener, her daughter, said she wasn’t sure if it was a tornado that destroyed her barn. The barn wasn’t the only casualty either — her RV that had been inside it was a “total loss,” Gardener said.

The family also had a new tractor inside the barn which survived with scratches, Gardener said.

The total damage costs is an undetermined amount so far, Krouse said. She was expecting her insurance agents to come check out the barn Tuesday afternoon for a total.

“Thank goodness for fantastic neighbors,” Krouse said, adding their help cleaning up the area after the incident had really been appreciated, she added.