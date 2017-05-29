A man of few words, Bob Hart knew how to coach

Bob Hart and Denny Corrigan coached together, lived within a few doors of each other and until a year ago on Thursday mornings traveled together to Eagle Creek to many times play golf together.

Hart left us last weekend to join his good friend in a Hall of Fame all of us would like to be enshrined in. Both were unanimous choices for that honor earth-side. No one was more deserving than those two, be it in this life or in the next.

On Thursday mornings, all eyes would be on the front door of the upstairs lounge at The Creek. They awaited the Hart-Corrigan Connection. It was one thing you could count on. They were always late. Denny always blamed Bob, and Bob never denied it. Bob never said much. He just let his friend and the guy he claimed was the best defensive coach he ever had on his staff just chatter away. It was easier that way.

A year ago Bob was no longer in tow. Everyone surmised that old age was taking its toll. And that’s a shame because Bob Hart was the kind of guy you wanted to introduce your grandkids to. A gentleman in every respect, he seemingly abided by his own personal Golden Rule — keep your mouth shut and listen. When Bob Hart did speak, all was silent because his words were worth listening to.

I was most fortunate to sit down with him several times for stories. The last time was when he made the cover of a Syracuse University periodical. It showed him on the practice field working against the likes of Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. Hart weighed just 165 pounds during his playing days at Syracuse.

I learned a lot about Bob Hart that morning. For starters, he was Monroeville’s football coach. Not for long. That school board hired him but before he met the team, he was asked to be Lowell Schaffer’s assistant at Bellevue.

“I needed to be an assistant for awhile,” he told me.

Bob would work alongside another pretty good coach, Jim Whittington.

Hart’s first head coaching job was in 1964 at Sandusky St. Mary. He had great success there. Maybe too much, he told me.

“The head job at Toledo Waite came open. I applied and was hired. What an awakening. Night and day between St. Mary’s kids and the inner-city athletes of Toledo, many of those we tirelessly worked at to recruit. And it was also night and day as far as games. Strobel Field at night at St. Mary and Saturday afternoon games in Toledo.”

And it only got worse in the Glass City. The teachers “walked” for wages that first fall. So Bob Hart walked to. When all was settled, Hart went back to the locker room and found out the high school principal who did not have to walk and was the intern coach, had put in an all-new offense.

Bob stuck it out for four years before saying “yes” to Monroeville.

“I really felt sorry for those folks in Monroeville,” he told me. “I took that job in good faith but I could not turn down Coach Schaffer. Plus I needed out of the pressure of a head coach.”

It was 1972 when Bob came to Norwalk. He told me that morning, “I knew it would take a year or two but I had athletes in the pipeline.”

The Truckers went 2-7-1 the first year. Then 6-4, a season Hart admitted should have been 7-3 had he been able to keep his mouth shut at Bucyrus. He did not elaborate.

Despite losing 20-7 to Shelby for their only loss, Norwalk would make the four-team state playoffs in 1974. The rest is history. That pipeline of athletes that included guys like quarterback Dan Hipp, running-backs John McCarty and Brad Mason, receivers like Ed Arlin and all-around athletes the likes of Tom Waugh and Scott Tyson were in the production stage. They would make Norwalk fans really proud the night they put the lights out on a cocky St. Vincent-St. Mary team in the Irish’s back yard. The 27-17 victory at Welcome Stadium over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas for the gold trophy seemed almost like a formality.

I remember Bob ending the interview by saying, “Football was the right choice. I played with the best, coached with the best and ended up coaching the best.

I’ll add one more “best” to those who knew Bob Hart as a coach and a friend.

He was the best.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Don Hohler is a Norwalk Reflector sportswriter who covered Hart during his years at Norwalk High School.