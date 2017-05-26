'It’s about those little friendships that they make along the way'

What better way to bring young and old together than with a game show? The organization’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader program with Huron County schools has been a success now for three years, helping to bridge that gap.

The activity brings fifth-graders from each school and pairs each of them with a senior citizen. The pairs go head-to-head in a local version of the popular TV show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader,” helping the youngsters prepare for state testing and to create bonds with the older generations that they might not have been able to do otherwise. Each school has four winners, who all faced off in a final championship round Tuesday morning at the Norwalk High School Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center.

Western Reserve’s fifth grader Mason Kinney, 11, son of Jeff and Ashley, and senior Ken Sliva took the champion trophy.

“The best part is hearing the parents and teachers and grandparents (come and talk to me) — that affirmation about how the kids feel about pairing up with the seniors,” Gleisner said. “That makes it all worthwhile. That’s what it’s all about. It’s the experience of the whole things that makes you know did something right. That’s something they’ll remember. It’s about them and those friendships.”

That was something Kinney and Sliva could identify with.

“It was fun,” Kinney said. “I like the stuff he taught me. Like last time he taught me square roots and (Monday) he showed me some stuff about social studies and the things he knew (golden oldies songs).”

“It’s challenging,” said Sliva, who is now a two-year champion. “It’s a lot more challenging than I expected and I’ve done this before. He taught me stuff. I learned stuff from him that I didn’t know. He’s a lot better at math than I am.”

