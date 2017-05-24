Disabled Wakeman man says he wants to keep his home

The 56-year-old McMillan said he is being evicted from his home at the Riverside Mobile Home Park, 5571 U.S. 20 in Wakeman.

“I have lived in this trailer park 25 years and have lived in this mobile home here 15 years,” he said. “They want me out of the park on the 31st. I have no place to go and I am homebound and disabled.”

McMillan said he doesn’t know why he is being evicted. Many of the lots in the park already are empty.

“They said I didn’t have a lease,” he said. “I went to the Norwalk (municipal) court and they gave me three months to find a place. My mom died in the meantime. ... I don’t know what to do anymore.

“I have never been in trouble. I have no record. I think there is some type of discrimination because I am disabled.”

McMillan’s home needs work, but it is equipped with a wheelchair lift, a Hoyer Lift and a handicapped shower.

“I want to try to keep this if I can somehow,” he said.

“I called 2-1-1 and they gave me numbers to call. They said there is no legal help in this county. ... This is a civil matter and there is no help..”

McMillan said he receives $900 a month from Social Security and disability benefits.

“I have never been late on my rent,” he said.

Has he talked to the manager?

“They put notes on the door. I don’t know anything. I would like to stay in my home. It’s not much but this is all I have. It is equipped for me.

“I’m afraid I will end up on the street or in a homeless shelter. I don’t know what to do. I’d just like to stay here and live the rest of my life out, if possible.”

To help McMillan, you can call him at 419-921-5002.

A phone message was left with the park manager but not returned.