Fund for Huron County announces 2017 spring grant awards

The new Salvation Army Norwalk van will ensure continued services for the individuals and families that depend on it for services like delivering groceries and prepared hot meals to clients.

The grant to New London-Greenwich Rail Trail, Inc. will help that organization complete a matching grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the purchase and development of a seven-mile multipurpose recreational trail to connect New London and Greenwich. The trail will support safe, healthy recreation: walking, jogging, bicycling, and more. The group has until June of 2018 to raise the full match.

“Supporting worthy programs such as these in Huron County is a vital part of our mission. Our goal is to offer more grants for the community as the Fund grows,” said Denny Camp, chair of the Fund for Huron County.

The Fund for Huron County was established in 1997 as a community-supported endowment fund and operates out of the offices of the Opportunity Center of the Norwalk Economic Development Corporation.

Since 1997, it has awarded more than $350,000 in support of projects and programs that benefit the residents of Huron County. From programming grants to student scholarships, the endowment provides resources that would otherwise not be available to local non-profits and students.

The grant awards are made from the earnings of the unrestricted endowment and field of interest portions of the Fund for Huron County. Applicants in the regular grant cycle must be local, 501(c) 3 charitable organizations, while the mini-grant cycle is designed for teacher and school projects.

The Fund for Huron County is an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of Lorain County. Grant applications are available on-line at https://www.peoplewhocare.org/affiliate/fund-for-huron-county for the fall grants cycle. The deadline for fall grant applications is Aug. 15. If you have questions, please contact Michele Skinn, advancement officer, at 419-668-9858, ext. 1005 or mskinn@peoplewhocare.org.