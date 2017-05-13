Fundraising driver: Collins trucker raising money for cancer research, treatment

Shadwick said he sometimes gets teased by motorists until they realize the Cassens Transport Co., truck is part of cancer treatment and research fundraising. Shadwick, of Collins, is one of a rotating group of drivers the Edwardsville, Ill., company selected to drive the truck as part of the annual Haul Hope fundraiser. The long-haul truckers were selected if they or someone in their family has had cancer.

Judi Shadwick, Scott Shadwick’s wife, is an ovarian cancer survivor and two of her sisters died of cancer. Shadwick recalls how traumatic his wife’s experience was after her diagnosis in 1995. The two, who married in 1985, were raising a young daughter and son when she underwent chemotherapy.

The traumatic experience gave Shadwick personal perspective on what cancer victims endure and inspiration to raise money to make their lives easier.

“I thought it was an honor,” he said about being chosen by the company. “It’s awesome that you’re driving for the cause.”

The auto transport company began the Haul Hope drive in 2007 in honor of Allison Cassens, the daughter of the company owners. She died from cancer at 33 in 2004. Allison’s HOPE, a non-profit group, was established to honor her memory and raise money for the Dallas-based Mary Crowley Research Centers in 2004. Since the establishment, $1 million has been raised, according to the group’s website.

The pink trucks help call attention to the cause. Scott Shadwick, who has driven for Cassens since 1992, started driving the pink truck on Feb. 28 and is scheduled to drive it until June 1. Shadwick said he frequently stays at motels while driving the truck. When he comes out in the morning, people are sometimes posing for pictures in front of the truck.

Judi Shadwick, who remains cancer free, said she’s grateful to her husband and her family for their support during her treatment. Shadwick said she’s proud of her husband’s fundraising. “It’s just phenomenal,” she said.

Fundraising Driver

Collins resident and auto transport truck driver Scott Shadwick is taking part in Cassens Transport Co.’s annual Haul Hope fundraising drive for cancer research and treatment. Anyone wishing to donate can mail checks payable to Allison’s HOPE. The address is 145 North Kansas, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. Online donations are at haulhope.com

Source: allisonshope.com