'Go-getter' Navy Seal raising money during Sparta 300 for Charity

The Navy Seal is participating in a hike called the Sparta 300 for Charity, which retraces the journey that 300 Spartan soldiers took in 480 B.C. to battle the massive Persian Army.

“They knew they were going to die, but they never gave up,” said Aguiar’s mother, Maureen Missey, referring to the 300 soldiers.

The GüD Foundation event is attempting to raise $300,000 for three non-profit organizations — Charity Vision, the Navy Seal Foundation and Glen Doherty Foundation. Aguiar is attempting to raise $10,000 on his own. For more information, go to https://www.gud.org/with/Mitch-Aquiar-Sparta-300.

“At certain towns, they are met with a band. They are escorted through towns with a parade,” Missey said.

Her son has been documenting part of his journey on Instagram. Follow him @mitch_aguiar.

“He’s always loved everything that is hard, fast and physical. Anything that is hard, fast and physical, he’s into,” his mother said.

Aguiar, a Navy Seal since 2009, is a 2007 Western Reserve High School and EHOVE Career Center graduate.

“When he graduated, he absolutely was not going to college. We pushed him into the military,” Missey said. “His biological father was in the Navy. I was in the Navy. His stepdad, Ray Missey, is in the Navy.”

But her son had no intention of going into the military. His mother said it was a coincidence that one of the family’s related discussions that a Navy Seal recruiter walked into the family business, Erie Trails in Olena.

And that was when Aguiar informed the man if he joined the U.S. Navy, he wanted to a be Seal.

“I knew he could do it,” his mother said. “He got a Navy Seal contract the day he signed up for the Navy. … Only 2 percent of the people trying to be a Navy Seal (make the cut).

“It’s a very long process,” the North Fairfield woman added.

“He doesn’t like to be defined by being a Navy Seal. That’s just a part of him,” said Aguiar’s younger brother Mark. “Growing up he was competitive and told to be protective.”

His mother agreed. “We always told him to protect those who can’t protect themselves.”

“Our father always pushed us to join the military,” Mark added. “(My brother) wouldn’t be the person he is without it.”

Locally, Aguiar worked as a lifeguard at Kalahari, as a roofer at Jeff Deeble Roofing & Construction and at the family business at Erie Trails. He also started a dodgeball tournament in Norwalk.

“He’s always been a go-getter,” his mother said, noting one of her son’s personal mottos is “mindset is everything.”

While in high school, Aguiar collected fish tanks — until his mother had enough of the five- to 50-gallon tanks taking up too much space.

“They were all over my house. I was like, ‘Mitch, I don’t have any more space for any more fish tanks. Go sell them,’” Missey said.

The Western graduate continues his entrepreneurial spirit by running his own apparel company, MASF Apparel. He has a website smashinfrog.com that sells T-shirts and accessories

Aguiar’s competitive spirit has led him to become a decorated MMA fighter. He fights under the name “The Smashin Frog.” He also is a motivational speaker.

“He trains for MMA every day,” Aguiar’s said. “He is ranked No. 1 in his weight class — 107 on the East Coast.”

This year Aguiar created a martial-arts move.

“He 'invented' a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu submission hold that was verified by Danny Inosanto, Bruce Lee's training partner, on Jan. 19, 2017. That means it is now a legal submission that can be taught and used in martial arts. And Danny Inosanto named it after him. It’s called ‘The Aguiar Choke,’ which is a choke submission that stems from an arm-bar defense,” Missey said.

“The sky’s the limit for him.”