Charlie Hillman promoted to lieutenant

That’s the way Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson describes his new lieutenant. Hillman was sworn in at a brief ceremony Tuesday morning in front of friends and family at the firehouse.

Hillman replaces Jamie Starcher, who retired last week.

“Charlie is a good guy,” Soisson said. “We works hard. His life is fire.”

Hillman has been a firefighter for 14 years, the last six in Norwalk. He started his career at Perkins.

Hillman’s brother, Scott, a firefighter/paramedic in Perkins, pinned Charlie’s new badge on his uniform and then the two big guys shared a bear hug to the delight of the crowd.

“It is something I have worked for my whole career,” Hillman said. “I’ve been a firefighter for 14 years now and worked for multiple agencies.

“This is something that isn’t taken lightly. To lead men in a fire is a great honor. It als gives me the opportunity to serve more people.”

Why Norwalk?

“I’m from Norwalk and grew up in the township on the east side of town,” the 1997 Western Reserve High School graduate said. “I always wanted to come back here.

“It’s a great day.”