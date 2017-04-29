Littering bricks story has 'ironic twist'

Or maybe it’s a cliché: No good deed goes unpunished. The Adams Street man said he was doing a favor for a neighbor — at her request — and ended being cited by the Norwalk Police Department.

Zeiters said he used smashed bricks from a construction project in his home to fill ruts near the road of his neighbor’s house. She lives across the street and the brick remnants were placed in the vehicle tracks and potholes near the St. Mary’s Street intersection.

“The neighbor (who wasn’t available for a comment) asked if I would put it there,” Zeiters said.

The bricks were left over from a remodeling project in his home. They were in two walls that were torn down.

“It wasn’t supporting anything,” he said, referring to the brick walls.

Zeiters, who has lived on Adams Street since January 2015, said the ruts and potholes in his neighbor’s easement have been an ongoing problem. He said he has seen postal workers park their trucks on the grass and multiple motorists cut the corner as they turn right onto St. Mary’s Street.

His neighbor had another another nearby resident “fill them in before,” said Zeiters, who estimated that was 10 to 15 years ago.

So Zeiters took six to eight loads from a wheelbarrow to fill in the ruts with the bricks. Afterward, he drove his truck back and forth over the filled-in ruts to level the surface as much as possible.

“I felt like everybody was on my side,” he said.

But then other neighbors called police to complain. Zeiters, who hadn’t heard any complaints, said the neighbor for whom he performed the work was pleased with the results.

Zeiters said the situation seemed to be OK until March 1 when “the police came and knocked on the door and asked who put the bricks down.” After speaking to the officer, the Adams Street man moved the bricks from the ruts and potholes.

“I brushed everything off the street,” he said. “When I brushed it off, it got higher (than it was).”

Later Zeiters was shoveling snow from his driveway after the last storm of the year. He said that’s when he suspects a snowplow driver complained about the rough surface.

Police then charged Zeiters with one count each of littering and placing injurious materials in a street. The citations were issued March 14.

“He couldn’t give me an answer (about) where the easement stops and starts,” Zeiters said.

In Norwalk Municipal Court, the injurious materials charge was dismissed, but Zeiters pleaded “no contest” to littering and was found guilty of the third-degree misdemeanor.

Zeigers was fined $150 and had to pay $55 in court costs. In addition, as part of his two years of probation, he had to pay a $100 administrative fee and must perform 20 hours of community service within 60 days of his March 27 conviction, according to court records.

“I’m doing that at Twilight Gardens,” he said.

Before his court appearance, Zeiters said he had cleaned up the bricks and moved them from the ruts and potholes beside his neighbor’s property — something he told Judge Eric Weisenburger.

Now the pile of bricks are at the back of Zeiters’ house. He plans to use them for a sidewalk he is installing in his back yard.

But the irony doesn’t end there.

“The retirement center where I’m doing my community service is now having me filling potholes. What an ironic twist to the end of the story,” Zeiters said.