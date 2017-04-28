Edison thespians get dirty on Earth Day

This is the second year for the community garden and the decision was made to upgrade the fencing and to shift from row planting to raised beds in the hopes that the raised bed design will make more efficient use of the volunteer time necessary to operate the garden. The garden is operated through the Milan service unit of The Salvation Army.

As part of this upgrade, the students spent the morning constructing and filling five 4-by-12-foot raised beds and three 4-by-8 foot raised beds. They also worked to spread mulch between the planting beds.

The Edison students who participated were seniors Jessica Graves and Zachary Roth, juniors Maura Schmenk and Abbey Chenevey; sophomores Evan Hoffman, Vernon Kluding, Allison Pennell and Michael Roth and freshman Jordan Pruitt. Also assisting with the garden was junior Anthony Harper, who was completing service hours for his Eagle Scout award.

This was the third service project for the year which will help qualify Troupe 930 for recognition on the state level as a gold level honor troupe. Previous service projects were a food drive in the fall and organizing and operating the paper recycling program for the high school during the academic year.