Work beginning to wrap up

“The basin is almost done, which is the key to the project. The basin is now where the sewage will overflow,” Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said.

The basin, an underground storage container which holds a half-million gallons, gets pumped out after significant rain.

A crew from Mosser Construction Inc. performed steel work on the floor of the basin. The Fremont-based company has been contracted for $4.5 million.

In late November, Underground Utilities Inc. completed its work on the sewer pipes which go from under the railroad tracks on Water Street to the park. Underground Utilties is based in Monroeville.

The lift station should be in operation by the end of the month.

“All of the flow that comes to Pleasant Street (is from) south of Norwalk Creek to west of Woodlawn (Avenue),” Snyder said.

That area includes Norwalk High School, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, all the Huron County facilities on Shady Lane Drive, Pleasant Elementary and various subdivisions off Norwood Avenue.

“The new pumps can pump out twice as much as the old pumps. We can pump away twice as much,” Snyder said.

The old lift station had been in use since the 1970s and was upgraded in 1994. In December, Snyder said when the system couldn’t flow north, it would overflow into Norwalk Creek, which runs through Jaycee Park.

“We don’t take drinking water from Norwalk Creek; we take drinking water from the reservoir,” he said.

The new lift-station project costs $6.5 million.

“This project likely is the most expensive project (in Norwalk) not at the plant,” Snyder said.

At one point, there were 20 employees working at the site. Snyder estimated now there are less than 10.

In the last week, the crew has been adding tipping buckets. Snyder said the maintenance mechanisms allows debris to be cleaned that “can’t get away on its own.” During a dry summer, the tipping buckets might run once every couple of months.

Soon the crew will start flat-grading the hill near Pleasant Street, continue to backfill around the basin and shape the driveway.

Snyder said the new driveway is one of the key components of the project since it allows public vehicle access to what will be the new and improved Jaycee Park. Earlier there was a private driveway for the lift station and public restrooms.

In two to four weeks, Snyder expects the crane and other construction equipment to be removed from the work site.

“It will look cleaner and neater in short order. Appearance-wise, it will clean up pretty quick,” the engineer added.