Old State Road widening, drainage project moving along

“Curbing on the west side is done in the section between Woodlawn (Avenue) and the shelter,” he said, referring to Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

“The east side will happen starting Monday,” Snyder added.

Once that part of the project is completed, he said the section of Old State Road “between Woodawn and Akron (Road) will be the next section done.”

The city awarded the project in late fall. Work started about three weeks ago.

“The contract amount with DL Smith of Norwalk on this project (is) $326,027,” Snyder said.

* * *

Old State Road to close Monday

On Monday, Old State Road betweem Akron Road and Executive Drive will be closed as crews from D. L. Smith Concrete continue work on the 2017 Old State Widening Phase I Project.

Construction is anticipated through Friday, May 5. Please plan accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid this section of Old State Road. Traffic will be maintained after the construction work day is completed.

Work on Milan Avenue continues

The Mid-Ohio Pipe Line, Frontier Communication and Ohio Edison continue to work on Norwalk’s Milan Avenue project. They will be relocating utilities on both sides of the road.

Work will occur from East Main Street to League Street and is anticipated into May. Traffic will be maintained.