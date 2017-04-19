Schafer shares talents with the school

MONROEVILLE — Ken Schafer is one of four people who will be inducted into the Monroeville Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Schafer, an alumni and community member, is among the ninth annual class of inductees. The others are are George Schild, alumni, community member; Ken Schafer, alumni, community member; and Linda Smith, alumni, community member; and Lt. Col. Dean Failor, alumni.

The ceremony will take place Saturday in the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6. Tickets are on sale in the high school athletic office for $15 a person. The evening will consist of dinner and the induction ceremony.

Schafer was born March 1, 1958, to Alf and Barb Schafer. He grew up on Knob Hill with three brothers, Don, Dave and Tom, and three sisters Linda, Pat and Jane. At a very young age, he was influenced greatly by his hardworking parents. His father was a mason and co-owner of Knob Hill Construction, his mother was a Huron County clerk. They instilled in him a strong work ethic and the importance of family and community.

Ken attended St. Joseph Catholic school through eighth grade, then attended Monroeville High School, graduating in 1976. While at Monroeville High School Ken was on the football team. He was a two-year letterman and team captain. He was named first team Firelands Conference offensive guard and defensive tackle and second team All-Ohio defensive tackle. Ken also served as the senior class president, was a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Future Teachers Association.

It was during the summers while working for his father's construction company that he developed a passion for the construction industry. This inspired him to attend the University of Toledo, graduating in 1978 with a degree in construction engineering technology.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Sue Hofacker, in May of 1981. They purchased a home in Monroeville which they began renovating and also started a family. At the time Ken was employed as a draftsman for Charles Effinger Architecture in Norwalk.

In 1989, Ken passed the State of Ohio Architecture exam to become a registered architect. In 1991, he was hired by Janotta & Herner to be a project manager and to oversee drafting. He became a partner/owner and served as president of the company for seven years. He was also a member of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., serving as president for two years.

Throughout the years while Ken was busy working and raising a family, he still found time to be involved in the Monroeville community. He is a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served on the parish council for four years and also served on the finance and building committees. Ken, his father and brother, Tom, renovated the Hess Hardware building which has been an asset to the downtown area.

Ken has also been very supportive of the Monroeville School District. He served on the board of education for four years and was board president during part of his term. He donated time to the design and construction of the Jason and Charles Poths Memorial Building, the Jason Alexander Memorial Field House, the Marsh Field bleacher project and Clark Park. Ken was the point person for Janotta & Herner and community liaison in the design and construction of the K-3 addition to the Monroeville Elementary School.

Recently, Ken was instrumental in the construction of the MAC. He assisted in the development of the MAC project, organized MAC committees, co-led community meetings and was chairman of the finance committee. He and his son, Greg, served as co-chair of the MAC Building Committee. They were involved with the design and worked through the completion of construction on the project. Ken donated countless hours to make this dream a reality for the community.

Ken retired from Janotta & Herner in 2015. He enjoys spending time with his wife Sue, their three children Greg Schafer, Jessica Wasserman and Stephanie VanFleet, their spouses and nine grandchildren whom all reside in Monroeville. Ken is still very involved in the community and will always have a passion for construction.