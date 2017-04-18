Lt. Col. Dean Failor served his country well

MONROEVILLE — A 1964 Monroeville High School graduate who spent 20 years in the Air Force is one of four people who will be inducted into the Monroeville Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Dean Failor, an alumni, is among the ninth annual class of inductees. The others are George Schild, alumni and community member; Ken Schafer, alumni and community member; and Linda Smith, alumni, community member.

The ceremony will take place Saturday in the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6. Tickets are on sale in the high school athletic office for $15 a person. The evening will consist of dinner and the induction ceremony.

Failor is the son of the late Forest (Blackie) and Rachel Failor and the brother of Bruce Failor and the late Beverly (Failor) Bergman.

Bruce Failor is married to Diane Wiles, of Norwalk, and splits his time living in Norwalk and Southport, N.C. Bruce is retired from the nuclear power industry. Beverly was the first lady of Monroeville for many years as the wife of former Mayor Thomas Bergman.

Dean Failor attended Monroeville Local Schools from grade one until graduation. As a youth, he thoroughly enjoyed growing up in Monroeville, participating in organized baseball, pick-up games of basketball and football, playing in and around the river and doing whatever boys do in small town America.

Failor also attended Zion Episcopal Church, serving as an acolyte and the president of the youth group at the church while in high school. He worked at Morrow’s Supermarket after school and weekends during his high school years.

While at the high school, Failor lettered in basketball, football and track. He also participated in the band and was in the school play his senior year. He is most proud of playing defensive back and quarterback on the 1963-1964 Firelands Conference championship team, the first for MHS.

After high school, Failor attended The Ohio State University, graduating in March 1969 with a bachelor's of science degree in business administration and a major in international trade. He was active in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was elected as an officer in the fraternity for three of those years. Failor was also a member of the Air Force ROTC, reaching the rank of cadet colonel in charge of operations. Upon graduation, he received a commission as a second lieutenant in the USAF.

His military career began as an undergraduate navigator student at Mather AFB, CA. After completion of training, he was assigned as a weapon systems officer (WSO) in the F-4D Phantom II, two-seat fighter bomber.

Failor began his first combat tour in November 1970 at Ubon Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand. Assigned to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing (TFW), 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS). He flew 220 combat missions over North Vietnam, South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Missions included close air support, interdiction, and AC-130 gunship escort. His squadron specialized in using the first laser-guided weapons, hitting pin point targets such as anti-aircraft artillery (AAA), enemy bunkers, bridges, trucks, radar vans, bulldozers, tanks, etc. Being among the few crews to use the laser guided systems, Failor was interviewed and appeared in an episode of “Modern Marvels, Guided Weapons” and has been quoted in an article about laser guided weapons in the Smithsonian's Air and Space Magazine.

At the completion of his 12-month tour, Failor was assigned to Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C. He was redeployed to Ubon AB for nine more months in April 1972 for Linebacker I and Linebacker II operations to stop the invasion of South Vietnam by North Vietnam.

During this time period, he flew an additional 157 combat sorties. On this tour, Failor began flying a mission called chaff suppression. Chaff missions were used to confuse enemy radars and protect aircraft carrying bombs to high threat targets in North Vietnam. Threats encountered included enemy aircraft, surface to air missiles and AAA. This was a particularly hazardous mission, because if the chaff aircraft could be destroyed, the following waves of aircraft could easily be targeted. His combat decorations include eight distinguished flying crosses, 29 air medals, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Presidential Unit Citation, and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Combat "V" Device.

After the war years, Failor was assigned to Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance AFB, Okla. While in pilot training, he served as class commander and received the top formation flying awards in both the T-37 and T-38. Upon completion of training, he returned to the F-4, flying reconnaissance missions in Europe. While there, he served as a flight commander and squadron threat analysis and tactics officer. He then returned to the fighter mission and was assigned to the 347th TFW at Moody AFB, Ga. While flying the F-4E, Failor served as a multi-aircraft flight lead, chief functional check-flight officer and the head of Wing Quality Assurance. He also attended night school and received his Master's degree in Management from Troy University. in Troy, Ala.

Upon being promoted to major, Failor was selected to attend the Armed Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Va., and then was assigned to Ramstein AFB, West Germany, first to Headquarters Allied Air Forces Central Europe as a staff officer in tactical evaluation and then upon being promoted to Lt. Col., became division chief of the Combat Capabilities Division at Headquarters U.S. Air Forces Europe (USAFE), also at Ramstein AFB. After this four-year tour, Failor returned to the states to perform duties as a chief planner and team chief in the exercise division for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at HQ Forces Command, Ft. McPherson, Ga. He finished his 20-year Air Force career in October 1989.

Upon retirement from the USAF, Failor first worked as a civilian contractor F-16 flight simulator instructor at Moody AFB. During this two-year period, he attended Valdosta State University, earning his secondary school teaching certificate. He then began a 14-year career as a high school Senior Air Force Junior ROTC instructor at Lowndes High School, Valdosta, GA. During this time, Failor received the Outstanding AFJROTC Instructor award three times (top 10 percent of instructors world-wide) and his unit received the top unit award 13 consecutive years.

Failor was instrumental in convincing the Georgia State Board of Education to assign a full-time staff member at the Georgia Department of Education to represent JROTC units in the state and to award Career and Technology credits to JROTC students. Upon retiring from the school system in 2006, the school system honored him by building an activity/drill/leadership training field for the exclusive use of AFJROTC and named it after him.

As a resident of Vadosta, Ga, Failor has served as senior warden of his church, as commander of the local chapter of Daedalians (professional military pilots association), commander of the local chapter of the Red River Valley Fighters Pilots Association, Senior Vice Commander and Chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1777, Vice President of the Air Force Association (South GA Chapter), member of the American Legion Post 13 and member of the Military Officers Association of America. He was also a member of the Save Moody AFB committee that successfully prepared a report and testified before a US Congressional Base Realignment Committee to keep Moody AFB open.

Failor was married to Kathleen Mary Lantzy, of East Detroit, Mich. for 48 years until her death to cancer in July 2014. She was a wonderful woman. In spite of moving into 17 different houses or apartments in 20 years, she was able to begin a successful 20-year career as a civil servant working for the USAF, complete classes earning a college degree and successfully raise two sons, Dean II and Peter.

Dean II graduated from VSU with a bachelor’s degree in biology and then the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. He and his wife Wendy served for 12 years as missionaries in a middle eastern country and now live in Savannah, Ga., where they continue to work with their church. They have two children, Benjamin and Katie.

Peter received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from VSU and now serves as the assistant director of the English language institute at the university.